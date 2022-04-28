Shariat Court orders to eradicate interest on loans by 2027

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Federal Shariat Court (FSC) has ordered the government to complete eradicate interest from the country's financial system with in five years.

The court announced the verdict in a 19-year-old case Riba case, and set the deadline of December 31, 2022 to make the country's financial system interest free.

The court has directed the federal government to expedite efforts to remove the word interest from all legislation, saying that any federal or provincial legislation carrying the word "interest" is against the Shairat.

The court directed to began the implementation of this order from June 1 by declaring the money deposited in banks as "interest free"

"This move can be implemented without any new legislation," the court said in its verdict.

The court ordered the government to expedite the legislation to ensure the implementation of the verdict within the stipulated time frame.

"The strategic planning for 2020-25, done by the SBP mentioned that 30per cent of the country's banking system has been moved to interest-free Islamic system and the remaining should be moved to make the system interest-free," the court said,

The court also directed the government to secure interest-free loans from local and international lenders.

The government should make all efforts to ensure that the "interest-free" loans are provided by China for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, said the court.

The court has directed the government to submit yearly report on the implementation of this verdict.

PTI, PML-N failed to enforce an interest-free system

Speaking to the media outside the FSC, Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq stated that per Allah's law (Sharia) and stipulations of the Constitution of Pakistan, any system linked to Riba (interest) cannot work in Pakistan.

Noting that implementing the court's decision as soon as possible will be a challenge, he said that after Eidul Fitr celebrations, they will hold broad-based consultations with their senior lawyers, Islamic scholars (muftis) and Islamic banking experts to devise a mechanism for the government to quickly implement the FSC's order.

"We expect the government will not drag its feet on the subject as it has in the past," Haq said, warning that if they feel that the government is attempting to put a 'speed breaker' in the implementation of this order, then they will take the government to task and that they will stand watch and hold the government accountable on implementing an interest-free system in the country.

"The entire nation is resolute in implementing an interest-free system," he said.

He also urged the State Bank, which had taken steps to promote Islamic banking in the past which helped around 20% of the banking system in the country to operate on Islamic principles and saw Islamic banking become one of the most popular banking systems in the world, to implement this decision in letter and spirit.

To a question on the objections raised by the attorney general of the former government, Haq said it was disappointing.

"I am disappointed that the last government, which had promised to turn this country into the State of Medina, failed to take any action to eliminate the system of interest in the country," he said.

Before the PTI, he continued, the PML-N government had approached the Supreme Court against the FSC's decision.

"Neither the PML-N nor the PTI implemented the FSC's decision," the JI chief said.

"My lawyers tell me that the five years given by the court to implement the system is too long. But if the government is sincere, they can even implement it in five to six months," Haq said, adding that they will force the government to eliminate all unislamic banking laws in the country in the shortest time possible and implement a new, modern and state-of-the-art Islamic banking system in the country.

On a question of loan agreements which the government is hoping to revive with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and impact on the Islamic banking model, he said that all past loan agreements with the fund were incorrect. He added that they are not agreements but contracts for serfdom.

"We reject the past agreements of slavery to the IMF," he said as a JI lawyer pointed out that the court's decision mentions how both the IMF and the World Bank have Riba-free modules that can be implemented.

He further urged the public to observe a national day of gratitude on Friday, Jummatul Wida.

The case

In 1992, the FSC announced a verdict declaring interest or riba as repugnant to Islam.

Several banks filed applications in the Supreme Court challenging the Sharit Court's verdict. However, after almost eight years, the Supreme Court upheld the FSC's decision in December 1999.

The court directed the government to amend all banking laws in the light of the judgment.

Several banks filed review petitions before the Supreme Court which it remanded back to the FSC in 2002.