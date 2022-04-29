Second polio case reported in North Waziristan

Another poliovirus case has been reported in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A 24-month old girl is the latest victim to fall prey to the virus that has been eliminated in most countries of the world but continues to surface in Pakistan.

The Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad Friday confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus from the stool specimen of a 24-month old girl from district North Waziristan, the National Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication said in a statement.

The girl had onset of paralysis on 14 April 2022, it said.

This is the second Wild Poliovirus case in 2022 in Pakistan after the first one was reported from the same district on 22 April 2022.

Pakistan had reported only one WPV1 case in 2021 which had onset of paralysis on 27 January in Killa Abdullah, Balochistan.

Genetic analysis of the new Type-1 Wild Poliovirus case shows that the virus belongs to YB3C cluster and is linked to the Poliovirus case reported last week. This indicates well-established Wild Poliovirus circulation within district North Waziristan, the polio eradication center said.

Polio drops not administered

Dr Shehzad Baig, the head of the National Anti-Polio Program, told SAMAA Digital that the samples of the infected girl were sent to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad on April 21 and on Friday the virus was confirmed.

“Unfortunately, in both cases of polio this year, the children belonged to denial families and they did not get polio drops,” he said.

Dr Baig said that no case of poliovirus was reported in Pakistan in the previous 15 months but experts had been saying that there is poliovirus in the environment of six districts of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

And then two cases surfaced this month.

He said that at present there are indications of poliovirus being present in the environment of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan of KPK.

The poliovirus has been eradicated from other parts of the country, said Dr Baig adding that if any other case surfaced in future, it would be traced back to these districts.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said that effective measures were being taken on an emergency basis to eradicate polio.

“We will try to eradicate the poliovirus from the country and secure the future of the country,” he said.