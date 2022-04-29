Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
News

Saudi embassy confirms Pakistani pilgrims arrested for ‘disrespecting’ Masjid-e-Nabwi

More arrest likely as 'police action continues'

Posted: Apr 29, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan has confirmed that “some” Pakistani pilgrims have been arrested for disrespecting Majisd-e-Nabwi by shouting slogans as Pakistani ministers visited the mosque on Thursday.

The protesters were taken into custody by Saudi authorities for “violating the regulations” and “disrespecting” the sanctity of the holy mosque, the embassy in Islamabad said.

This is the first reaction from Saudi Arabia over the incident that has been widely condemned by Pakistanis across social media. Unconfirmed reports Thursday night claimed that between 2 and 150 people had been arrested, including a UK-based PTI leader close to Imran Khan.

The Saudi embassy has not confirmed how many people were arrested nor did it identify them.

However, it said that the police action was still going on, hinting that more people could be arrested.

A group of Pakistani pilgrims shouted slogans and expletives on Thursday night as Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti entered the mosque.

The ministers are part of the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a three-day official visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in a shuttle cart with Saudi officials and was guarded by Saudi security officers.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference in Islamabad on Friday that the sloganeering was a planned act and the planning was done in Pakistan.

After the incident on Thursday night, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his ministers returned to the mosque again.

Later, they also offered Jumma prayers in Masjid-e-Nabawai.

“The delegation prayed for the security of the country and the nation and for the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” a statement from the Prime Minister Office said.

More to follow

