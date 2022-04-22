Friday, April 22, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  20
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Reopen girls school: Mufti Taqi Usmani writes Taliban chief

Suggests segregated arrangements for girls education

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani emphasised the need for educating women and for the reopening of girls’ schools in Afghanistan in his letter to the ruling Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada.

“Girls’ education is currently an important issue which the enemy of the Islamic Emirate has used as a propaganda tool,” he wrote. “We value the wise and wholehearted measures which the Islamic Emirate has taken so far. But we are of the view that it is necessary to make appropriate arrangements for girls’ education in accordance with Sharia.”

The vice president of Darul Uloom Karachi also suggested making segregated arrangements for girls’ education, highlighting that there is a need to dispel the impression that Islam or the Islamic Emirate is against women.

Mufti Taqi Usmani went on to say to introduce different school timings for boys and girls or the allocation of different sections for each gender.

On March 23, the ruling Taliban prompted international outrage when it took a u-turn on its decision to allow teenage girls to go to secondary school. They had said the decision on “uniform for girls” in the school would have to be taken.

Since the Taliban takeover in August last year, schools were closed due to the pandemic however two months later only boys and younger girls were allowed to resume classes.

Last month, the United States and the United Nations had warned the Taliban that the failure to reopen girls’ schools could hurt their efforts to get international recognition and rebuild the Afghan economy.

The US had also canceled talks with the Taliban in Qatar over the reversal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
MUFTI TAQI USMANI Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mufti Taqi Usmani writes Taliban chief, Mufti Taqi usmani on girls education, taliban on girls education
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh CM admits failure, promises probe into Dadu fire incident
Sindh CM admits failure, promises probe into Dadu fire incident
Imran asks supporters to be ready for marching on Islamabad
Imran asks supporters to be ready for marching on Islamabad
Govt questions how Imran paid Rs30 million to retain gifts
Govt questions how Imran paid Rs30 million to retain gifts
Documents: Imran Khan spent Rs800,000 per day on helicopter
Documents: Imran Khan spent Rs800,000 per day on helicopter
Rawalpindi Ring Road served as cover for fake plots scam
Rawalpindi Ring Road served as cover for fake plots scam
PTI Lahore rally, Fawad Chaudhry's revelation, university bans smartphones
PTI Lahore rally, Fawad Chaudhry’s revelation, university bans smartphones
Maryam Nawaz files application for passport's return
Maryam Nawaz files application for passport’s return
Ilhan Omar-led US delegation visits Azad Kashmir
Ilhan Omar-led US delegation visits Azad Kashmir
PM orders foolproof security for Imran Khan at Lahore rally
PM orders foolproof security for Imran Khan at Lahore rally
PM withdraws Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs
PM withdraws Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.