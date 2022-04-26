Red Zone sealed as PTI announced sit-in outside ECP offices

Police in the federal capital on Tuesday beefed up security and sealed the red zone. The move comes after the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to stage a sit-in outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan as a protest.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT Police) on Tuesday said that the district administration had imposed Section 144 in the Red Zone and all roads leading to the Election Commission building and Radio Pakistan in the Red Zone have been sealed.

A spokesperson for the police said that peaceful protests were a democratic right of all citizens, which is respected by the police, but no protestors will be allowed to enter the Red Zone. Instead, they urged demonstrators to stage their protests at the press club or F-9 Park.

Moreover, security has been put on high alert and more than a thousand personnel from the ICT police, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and Punjab Constabulary have been deployed.

Contingents of the anti-riot force of the police, along with water cannons have been deployed to disperse protesters.

PTI announces sit-in outside ECP offices

According to the PTI, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has taken partisanship and dishonesty to new heights by not de-seating dissident parliamentarians of the party.

In a tweet from the party on Tuesday, they demand that parliamentarians who had been elected on the party ticket – in the provincial and national assemblies – but had violated Article 63-A of the Constitution and sold their conscience, should be de-seated.

ہمارا مطالبہ ہے کہ PTI کے ٹکٹ پر بننے والے MPAs/MNAs جنہوں نے آرٹیکل 63-A کی خلاف ورزی کی اور ضمیر فروشی کی انہیں ڈی سیٹ کیا جائے- آج PTI الیکشن کمشن کے دفاتر کے سامنے مظاہرے کرے گی#ECP_Disqualify_Lotas#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #MarchAgainstImportedGovt — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 26, 2022

In this regard, it said that the party and its supporters will stage demonstrations outside of Election Commission offices in various cities including federal capital Islamabad, provincial capitals Lahore and Karachi, along with Multan and Gujranwala.

Earlier, on the occasion of the party’s 26th Foundation Day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had called on party workers to stage protests outside ECP’s offices.

He said, “In just a few weeks I will give you a call to march towards Islamabad and we will hold a sit-in in the federal capital till the announcement of general elections.”

Meanwhile, the increase in security in the federal capital and other cities drew the ire of senior PTI leaders.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said “there is just a token protest outside the ECP offices but the foolish government has closed the entire country. Islamabad has been blocked with containers. It is a sign of confusion when we start regular motion against them, then what will become of them?”

He also used the hashtag “imported hakoomat na manzoor”.

The purpose of attacking ECP is to blackmail: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has accused former prime minister Imran Khan of attacking state institutions saying that PTI attacks on the top electoral body were aimed at influencing its decision on the foreign funding case.

“The purpose of attacking the ECP was to blackmail it and influence its decisions. If you have done nothing wrong, why are you trying to create hurdles in the case,” he said.

“I am certain that our state institutions will decide cases in the light of the law and the Constitution.”

