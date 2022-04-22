Rawalpindi Ring Road served as cover for fake plots scam

Investigators probing the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project have unearthed plans by a few dozen investors for generating astronomical illicit wealth worth around Rs3.2 trillion in the backdrop of the controversial project.

Documents have shown that fake plot files were created using fake certificates of clearance and other official-looking documents for green land measuring 226,000 acres, supposedly lying along a fake alignment of the ring road project to generate billions through speculative real estate trading in the open market.

So far, investigators have found that the illicit trading of “property” along RRR amounted to an estimated Rs500 billion for investors and impacted residents, investors and even overseas Pakistanis.

Unmasking the iceberg

As investigators probed the extent of the RRR project, they found plans on raising billions from the sale of lands along its alignment long before the project was built.

Investigators said that they found that some 300 investors had targeted the sale of around 82,000 kanals of land between Chakri and Hakla where four interchanges along the altered route of the proposed project would be built.

The “Draft assumptions of wealth attracted through illegal ring road alignment” report, prepared by Rawalpindi district administration officials as part of their due diligence on the project, showed that the government planned seven interchanges along the entirety of the route with three mixed-use residential and farm areas planned. A significant chunk of the altered route was due to pass through the Attock district as well.

The investors, investigators said, worked to create, advertise and trade in over 70 housing societies that had cropped up along the route of the road overnight. They then proceeded to trade in files of plots within those societies – most of which did not even exist on the ground.

The report said that the premise of this scheme was that investors and their clients want their undeclared wealth to stay safe, yet liquid, while also growing in safe ‘containers’ such as files. The trade of these files allows large sums of undeclared wealth to be hoarded in a few bulk-sale transactions, of a few trustworthy societies, through tax-less transactions.

Files of housing societies have emerged as safe havens for undeclared wealth since the trade of files of their plots can go largely unaccounted for.

Moreover, green areas land transfers do not require a declaration of paid value; the value is recorded at the rates determined by the district commissioner. Internal sales transactions of housing societies are not recorded in any public registry.

The deed dirty

Officials said that between Chakri Interchange and Moorat Interchange, around 50,000 kanals of land (6,250 acres) on either side of the road were divvied up into plots contained within 75,000 files.

These files, containing forged and fake property documents complete with official monograms of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the Punjab government), were then sold for around Rs2 million each. This allowed investors to make Rs150 billion.

Moreover, these investors also divided the 32,000 kanals of land between Moorat and Hakla interchange into 48,000 files and sell them, helping them generate over Rs96 billion.

According to a report, the investors aimed to raise money in Attock using a similar modus operandi. The assessment report noted that the total alignment of the Attock loop was 15 kilometres around a five-kilometre impact zone. With the average cost of one file set at Rs2 million, the investors planned to generate around Rs824 billion in the first phase alone.

Per the listed calculations, the investors expected the value of this land to increase by Rs375 billion after the project’s execution enters the second phase.

The investors also generated a further Rs24 billion in the name of value addition.

The report disclosed that the true scale of the scam was around Rs3.2 trillion which was to be executed over the next five years.

Access

The report drafted by Rawalpindi administration officials had sought greater access to sales records of private housing societies to learn more about how the illegal business of trading plot files.

Assistant Commissioners, Local Police Station, Audit Officers, Tax officers, PLRA should be given access to plots (records) and file’ sales records for any inquiry and inquest deemed necessary for determining Benami transactions, and sales above their approved limits or fraudulent practices recommended the report.

The report further anticipated that an unintended consequence could be the project could result in the flight of wealth from the district to ‘elastic vaults’ elsewhere in the country once regional browning sprawls are constrained and infrastructure-centric rent-seeking contraptions become impossible to operate.

The report further noted that culprits could have planned for the files to change hands every six months to coordinate with the start of work on the ground with machinery moving in when earthwork begins when compaction starts when completion is near and when new societies are announced.

The investigators concluded that the investors aimed to accrue Rs1.2 trillion over the next year while another Rs2 trillion would be reaped from the commercialization of various segments of 226,000 acres of green land over the next three to five years.

Silver lining

The document showed that the architects of the scheme presented to then prime minister Imran Khan that the scheme would help grow the gross domestic product of the Potohar region by 20% in the first two years which will be maintained for a further six years.

They also planned to double the local per capita income within five years by transferring wealth from the informal economy to the formal economy.

Additionally, it noted that the vision of urban development in these areas was primarily vertical.

It further listed a goal of adding a billion trees in the region, including 100 local species, each year in the region. This, they hoped, would revive the local ecosystem with a 1.1 million acre of contiguous wilderness core for Potohari flora and fauna species to bloom.

Curiously, though, the document called for creating a lean Enlisting and Problem-Solving Grid (EPSG), preferably headed by a member of parliament, to help remove difficulties for ensuring fair competition under Article 18 of the Constitution, and also for removing market anomalies, and for ensuring the prevalence of principles of the free market economy.

SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit approached the government of Punjab, ACE, Commissioner Rawalpindi and RDA but they did not respond to queries despite several reminders being sent to them.

The original sin

A fact-finding committee of the Punjab government had found in early 2021 that the map of the project was changed and several new routes and interchanges were added to benefit a few housing societies. The alignment changes only served to increase the project cost by Rs25 billion.

Subsequently, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested former Rawalpindi commissioner Captain (retired) Muhammad Mahmood and land requisition officer Wasim Tabish.

Following this, the federal anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had ordered an inquiry into the matter. It claimed that Mehmood and Tabish had unlawfully paid Rs23 million to acquire land for the road while they also facilitated a well-known family residing in the nearby Sangjiani in doing so.