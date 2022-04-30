Rasheed: PML-N leaders to be pelted with eggs in Europe

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has condemned the Madina incident where people Booed at federal ministers, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, in Masjid-e-Nabwi. However, Rasheed also said that people “hate to see [PML-N leaders’s] faces” in power.

The Awami Muslim League leader was addressing a press conference in Islamabad after attending PTI’s core committee meeting, saying “people get enraged wherever they see these five faces”.

“I am predicting today that whenever they go to Europe or London they will be pelted with eggs,” he said.

Rasheed had made a similar “prediction” before the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident and his statement led the government to conclude that the sloganeering at the holy mosque was a pre-planned act.

The former interior minister also vowed to stand with PTI chief Imran Khan through thick and thin and said that he has been trying to get ousted prime minister Imran Khan back in power.

Rasheed said he was not ready for the elections but now Rawalpindi citizens had urged him to stand by Imran Khan.

On Thursday, several Pakistani pilgrims heckled Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Narcotics Minister Shahzain Bugti at Prophet’s Mosque. Bugti was even physically attacked by the protestors in the courtyard of the grand mosque.

Social media users condemned the incident with more than a million tweets under the trend Tauheen Masjid-e-Nabwi Namanzoor (Insulting Masjid-e-Nabwi unacceptable) for violating the sanctity of the Holy Mosque.

The Saudi embassy in Pakistan Friday confirmed that “some” Pakistani pilgrims were arrested for disrespecting Majisd-e-Nabwi by shouting slogans.

