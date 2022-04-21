Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Rana Sanaullah says govt will issue Nawaz Sharif diplomatic passport

No vengeful action against Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

Newly appointed Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has said that the government will issue diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Diplomatic passport is Nawaz Sharif’s right, he said adding that It is shameful that a three-time prime minister has been deprived of citizenship.

He made these remarks during informal talks with journalists in Islamabad soon after taking oath as federal minister on Tuesday.

Sanaullah’s statement comes a day after the Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition requesting the court to stop the federal government from issuing diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petitioner had claimed that the government plans to issue diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif and asked the court to restrain it from doing so.

Petitioner Advocate Naeem Haider, however, could not show any order, direction or notification issued by the federal government.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked “It is noted that no evidentiary value was attached to the press reports and no reliance can be placed on it when a person claims a legal right on its basis. It was settled law that courts will not decide cases on the basis of press reports.”

Nawaz Sharif’s passport expired in February this year and the government refused to renew his passport. Then interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said if Nawaz wants to come to Pakistan, then he must submit a request, and then emergency travel documents will be issued to him.

No intel on threat to Imran Khan’s life

Rana Sanaullah said that the government did not have any intelligence on threat to Imran Khan’s life. However, on the instruction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s orders, Imran has been provided fool-proof security, he added.

He said that the government will not take vengeful actions against Imran Khan. However, if a corruption related case against Imran Khan comes up, we will investigate it first.

The interior minister said the government will investigate the false narcotics cases that were made against him.

In July 2019, the Anti-Narcotic Force claimed that it had recovered several kilograms of drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car. He was arrested from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway.

Six months later, the Lahore High Court granted him. Since then the case has been lingering on.

The minister promised that the reforms will be brought in the Federal Investigation Agency so it could not be used to take political revenge.

2 Comments

  1. Pakistani  April 19, 2022 6:00 pm/ Reply

    Rana is a fraud

  2. You traitors  April 19, 2022 7:24 pm/ Reply

    The hope of new Pakistan has gone, traitors, gangsters are back in town.
    So called Muslims of Pakistan have again sold themselves and slaves again, no institute is left that hasn’t got traitors in their in ranks.. Even the media.
    Shame on you all.

