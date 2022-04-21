Strong, gusty winds batter Quetta

A hot and dry spell with gusty winds entered Quetta and neighboring areas on Monday and Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted rains which will likely continue till Wednesday.

By mid-day, strong winds started blowing in the provincial capital of Balochistan causing roofs and walls in multiple areas to collapse. On Samungli Road, four people were injured after walls collapsed in different areas. No loss of life was reported.

The gusty winds have disrupted life in Quetta causing 22 feeders of the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

According to the Met Office, due to a steep pressure gradient, strong winds from the west have started blowing with an average speed of 30-35kts. They are likely to persist till Tuesday noon.

People have been directed to stay away from signboards, old trees, and loose structures to prevent injuries.

On the other hand, visibility in a few areas dropped to zero because of which motorcyclists got into trouble.

The Qesco spokesperson has warned that four electric poles near Jabal Noor on the western bypass have collapsed due to strong winds.

