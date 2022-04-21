How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma

A member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asia Amjad, this week went into coma as her health condition deteriorated.

According to the medical report, a sudden rise in blood pressure and diabetes caused a clot in the brain.

Asia was admitted to a private hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on April 18 with the complaint of weakness in the upper limb and her health deteriorated due to a lack of control in blood pressure and diabetes, SAMAA TV’s Mohsin Bilal reported.

She has diabetes and high blood pressure conditions for a long period, according to the medical report.

Talking Mohsin Bilal, PTI leader Fayazul Hassan Chohan claimed that Asia was subjected to torture by the police in the Punjab Assembly on April 16.

However, the initial report of the doctors does not mention violence anywhere, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

Punjab Assembly descended into chaos on Saturday when the house met to elect a new Punjab Chief Minister which forced Punjab Police to enter the assembly and registered a case against unknown men.

