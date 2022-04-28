Punjab Assembly session adjourned until May 16

The session of the provincial assembly of Punjab, which was due to be held later today, has been postponed until May 16, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The directions to postpone the session were issued by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Elahi is a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), and was the part of the ruling coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was also a candidate for the chief minister’s seat in the province but had lost out to the opposition’s candidate, Pakistan Muslim League-N’s (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz.

Samaa TV’s Asim Naseer reported that the provincial assembly was due to convene Thursday to vote on a no-confidence motion moved against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari by the PTI, but the session has now been postponed without allowing the house to meet.

According to SAMAA TV’s Mohsin Bilal, Elahi was advised by the people in his inner circles to postpone the session and PML-Q and PTI didn’t have the numbers to successfully pass the motion.

Elahi tried to muster the support from disgruntled PTI members to secure 186 votes required to pass the motion, but failed as they refused to take part in the voting process.

Nauman Langrial, one of the PTI’s dissident members and part of Jehangir Tareen group announce earlier Thursday that the group will abstain from the voting.

“Those who submitted the motion have to show 186 votes in its support, otherwise the motion would be unsuccessful,” Langrial said.

The arrest of Elahi’s confidant earlier Thursday morning also contributed to the decision to postpone the session, according to SAMAA TV’s Mohsin Bilal.

Inayatullah, who was working as Punjab Assembly’s coordination secretary, was arrested from outside the governor house. However, the police did not disclose on which charges was he arrested.

He is considered a close aide of Elahi and also serves as his political adviser.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from the PML-N and its allies are currently present in the Punjab Assembly and chief minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz will address a news conference later in the day.

Addressing the media outside the assembly, the Punjab Assembly Speaker said that he would make the no-confidence motion successful and not the opposition.

Elahi’s illegal actions condemned

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Hassan Murtaza, who is a member of the Punjab Assembly told the media said that they condemn the illegal work being perpetrated in the assembly under Elahi.

He reiterated that he and his party are firm on their decision to support Dost Muhammad Mazari in the vote of no-confidence.

He added that this is a critical time for the agriculture sector with wheat being harvested but since there is no executive in the province for the past 25 days, all works are at a standstill and farmers are being frustrated for support.

Murtaza warned that there could be a food shortage in the country in the coming days, noting that sugar mill owners have yet to pay sugar cane growers.

He added that the session was postponed because it was a numbers game and Elahi and his allies lacked the sufficient numbers to pass their no-confidence motion.

The PPP MPA added that they had planned to sit on treasury benches in the house after the PTI had been voted out of power but Elahi was afraid and postponed the session without the due mandate.

He further accused Elahi of resorting to illegal and unconstitutional tactics as he is not allowed to postpone the session. He went on to say that the house is being run on the back of cherry-picked employees who side with Elahi rather than the law.

Whenever the public will is subjected to ’employees’, this is what happens, he said.

Punjab Assembly secretary arrested

Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti has stated that he has been arrested by the police.

In a telephone call to Samaa TV, Bhatti said that he was at the Lahore High Court in police custody to appear in a case. He added that there were reports that he is expected to be arrested.

“I had been issuing production orders for Hamza Shehbaz [for the time he was in jail] to appear in the house and today you [Shehbaz] are threatening to arrest me?”