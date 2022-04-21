Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Punjab Assembly chaos: MPAs who attacked police to be arrested

Attackers include women MPAs

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago

Punjab Assembly descended into chaos on Saturday when the house met to elect new Punjab Chief Minister. Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was attacked, ‘lotas’ were thrown at him, his hairs were pulled, slapped and had to be escorted out by Sergeant-at-Arms. On the other hand, Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly and one of the two candidates for the chief ministership, was also attacked and was left with what he claim a broken arm.

This forced Punjab Police to take an unprecedented move: enter Punjab Assembly. Police claimed that their personnel were assaulted when they entered the house to restore order.

Now, Punjab Police has decided to arrest members of the assembly involved in attack on police.

Punjab Police said that they have identified those who attacked law enforcers using CCTV footage of obtained from the assembly. Some women MPAs are also among the attackers.

First cases will be registered against the attackers and some arrests are expected to be made in the next 24 hours.

Police registered on Saturday an FIR against unknown men for vandalism in the assembly.

The FIR was registered on DSP Shehzad Manzor’s complaint.

The complaint states that some members of the assembly attacked Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and threw lotas (round water pots). Meanwhile, some unknown miscreants entered the assembly and assaulted MPAs.

