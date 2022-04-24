PTI announces protests against ECP before hearing on funding case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced nationwide protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on April 28, a day before the electoral body is set to hear the foreign funding case against the party.

The ECP on Sunday set the funding case for hearing from April 27 to April 29, and PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan is expected to resume his arguments. A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear the case.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday demanded that Raja must resign for being partial against the PTI.

Raja, who holds a constitutional position, says he had no intention of stepping down and will continue to work in the “best interests of the country”.

On Sunday, PTI’s core committee held a meeting at Khan’s Bani Gala residence to discuss the development at the ECP, according to Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI spokesperson and former information minister.

The Chief Election Commissioner has taken impartiality and dishonesty to new heights by not de-seating dissident PTI MPAs, so PTI would protest in front of ECP offices across the country on April 26, said Chaudhry.

He said the PTI wanted to register its protest against the position taken by the chief election commissioner and the party has instructed its district bodies to hold demonstrations.

The Islamabad High Court on April 14 ordered the ECP to hear the funding case, which has been stalled for seven years, and give a ruling within 30 days.