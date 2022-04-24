Sunday, April 24, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  22
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI announces protests against ECP before hearing on funding case

Electoral body is to hear the case from April 27 to 29

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced nationwide protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on April 28, a day before the electoral body is set to hear the foreign funding case against the party.

The ECP on Sunday set the funding case for hearing from April 27 to April 29, and PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan is expected to resume his arguments. A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear the case.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday demanded that Raja must resign for being partial against the PTI.

Raja, who holds a constitutional position, says he had no intention of stepping down and will continue to work in the “best interests of the country”.

On Sunday, PTI’s core committee held a meeting at Khan’s Bani Gala residence to discuss the development at the ECP, according to Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI spokesperson and former information minister.

The Chief Election Commissioner has taken impartiality and dishonesty to new heights by not de-seating dissident PTI MPAs, so PTI would protest in front of ECP offices across the country on April 26, said Chaudhry.

He said the PTI wanted to register its protest against the position taken by the chief election commissioner and the party has instructed its district bodies to hold demonstrations.

The Islamabad High Court on April 14 ordered the ECP to hear the funding case, which has been stalled for seven years, and give a ruling within 30 days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
Police, FIA joint team formed to recover missing Dua Zehra
Police, FIA joint team formed to recover missing Dua Zehra
Maryam Nawaz discusses political developments with TikTokers
Maryam Nawaz discusses political developments with TikTokers
Shehbaz, Zardari, 3000 others to benefit from new ECL rules
Shehbaz, Zardari, 3000 others to benefit from new ECL rules
Patel says no plans to scrap Sehat Card
Patel says no plans to scrap Sehat Card
Several injured in gas cylinder blast in Karachi
Several injured in gas cylinder blast in Karachi
Marriyum Aurangzeb: Imran must answer for Rs70 trillion PTI funding
Marriyum Aurangzeb: Imran must answer for Rs70 trillion PTI funding
Vindictive brothers-duo assault doctor after failing medical test despite bribe
Vindictive brothers-duo assault doctor after failing medical test despite bribe
After Dua, another teenage girl goes missing in Karachi
After Dua, another teenage girl goes missing in Karachi
Changes to ECL, Khan's long march, Hamza Shahbaz's oath-taking ceremony
Changes to ECL, Khan’s long march, Hamza Shahbaz’s oath-taking ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.