Saturday, April 23, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Quetta today

He will meet cabinet members, review province's security

Posted: Apr 23, 2022
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chair the meeting of federal cabinet on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Quetta today (Saturday) on a one-day visit.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the cabinet ministers and leaders of the government’s coalition parties.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and interim Governor Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali will receive the prime minister.

He will be briefed on the province’s law and order situation and the development projects and review the implementation of the special relief package for Balochistan.

He will also meet the members of the provincial cabinet.

Earlier, PM Sharif took notice of the shortage of food items in the province and directed the ministers of national food security and industries and production to immediately visit Quetta.

This will be the prime minister’s third visit to a city since taking the oath April 11.

His first visit as the prime minister was to Karachi April 13. He also visited Miranshah town of North Waziristan April 21.

On his visited to Miranshah, he was briefed on the overall security situation of the area and met with the tribal elders, according to a statement released by the PM’s Office following the trip.

He announced setting up of a university and a medical college in the area and extending Punjab government’s Danish School system to the region.

PM Sharif also laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered fateha.

prime minister shehbaz sharif Quetta
 
