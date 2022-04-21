President Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Cheema

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday instructed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to continue holding his office a day after he refused to administer the oath of office of Punjab’s chief minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz.

Meanwhile, the President has accepted the resignation of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

A statement issued by the Presidency on Monday stated that President Dr Arif Alvi has directed that the Punjab governor will continue to serve in his position until a decision is taken on a summary for his removal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had used his discretionary powers on Sunday to remove Cheema after he refused to administer the oath of office to chief minister-elect Hamza. Cheema had been told to leave the governor’s house immediately while a summary calling for his removal was sent to the President on Sunday.

Cheema had been appointed only two weeks ago after former prime minister Imran Khan decided to replace his predecessor, Chaudhry Sarwar after the latter decided to summon a session of the Punjab Assembly on April 5 to elect a new chief minister.

Controversial appointment

Addressing a press conference shortly after orders were issued for his removal, Cheema stated that he will not administer the oath to a chief minister whose election he “finds controversial”.

He then unilaterally postponed the oath-taking ceremony until he receives a reply from the advocate general on the election.

Ismail resigns

President Alvi, on the other hand, has accepted the resignation of Imran Ismail as the Governor of Sindh.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat, the Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani has been directed to perform the functions of the governor of Sindh till the appointment of a new incumbent.

Ismail had submitted his resignation on April 12, hours before Prime Minister Shahbaz took oath as the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

Ismail was the 33rd governor of Sindh and took charge in August 2018.

