Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

President Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Cheema

Accepts Sindh governor’s resignation

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday instructed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to continue holding his office a day after he refused to administer the oath of office of Punjab’s chief minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz.

Meanwhile, the President has accepted the resignation of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

A statement issued by the Presidency on Monday stated that President Dr Arif Alvi has directed that the Punjab governor will continue to serve in his position until a decision is taken on a summary for his removal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had used his discretionary powers on Sunday to remove Cheema after he refused to administer the oath of office to chief minister-elect Hamza. Cheema had been told to leave the governor’s house immediately while a summary calling for his removal was sent to the President on Sunday.

Cheema had been appointed only two weeks ago after former prime minister Imran Khan decided to replace his predecessor, Chaudhry Sarwar after the latter decided to summon a session of the Punjab Assembly on April 5 to elect a new chief minister.

Controversial appointment

Addressing a press conference shortly after orders were issued for his removal, Cheema stated that he will not administer the oath to a chief minister whose election he “finds controversial”.

He then unilaterally postponed the oath-taking ceremony until he receives a reply from the advocate general on the election.

Ismail resigns

President Alvi, on the other hand, has accepted the resignation of Imran Ismail as the Governor of Sindh.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat, the Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani has been directed to perform the functions of the governor of Sindh till the appointment of a new incumbent.

Ismail had submitted his resignation on April 12, hours before Prime Minister Shahbaz took oath as the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

Ismail was the 33rd governor of Sindh and took charge in August 2018.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
President Punjab Sindh Governor
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Punjab governor resignation, sindh governor, sarfaraz cheema, imran ismail
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.