PPP’s Sharjeel Memon set to become provincial minister

Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is Pakistan Peoples Party’s member provincial assembly (MPA) has been inducted in the provincial cabinet.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, Memon has been made part of the cabinet, however his portfolio is yet to be announced. Geo News, quoting sources, reported that Memon would be given the portfolio of information minister.

He will take oath Friday.

The appointment was made by Sindh Governor on the advice of the chief minister.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Clasue(1) of Article 132 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, the Governor Sindh has been pleased to appoint [Sharjeel Inam Memon]…as Provincial Minister on the advice of the Chief Minister, Sindh with immediate effect.,” reads the notification.

On the other hand, Awais Qadir Shah, who was serving as the minister of transport in the cabinet has been removed from his position.

Memon has been facing three cases of graft, possessing assets beyond means and liquor possession. He is currently out on bail in all cases.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference alleging that Memon has assets worth Rs2.43 billion beyond known sources of income and purchased properties in the name of multiple relatives. He has been accused of transferring Rs1.8 million out of the country illegally through Hawala and Hundi as well.

In another case, Memon is accused of causing a Rs5.75 billion loss to the national exchequer by awarding advertisements at exorbitant rates to companies of his liking between 2013 to 2015.

He was booked also booked in a liquor possession case after three bottles of liquor were found in his room at Ziauddin Hospital after former chief justice Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to him on September 1, 2018. Memon was shifted to Central Jail after the incident.