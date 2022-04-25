Monday, April 25, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  23
Constitutional violation won’t be tolerated: PML-N warns President Alvi

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha hints at Alvi's impeachment

Posted: Apr 25, 2022
Posted: Apr 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has warned President Arif Alvi that the constitutional violations committed by him will not be tolerated.

Addressing a press conference, PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said the President took an oath to uphold the Constitution.

“You [the president] are a symbol of the state and took oath to uphold the Constitution,” Ranjha said.

He alleged that President Alvi violated his oath and took actions that were against the constitution.

“The president violated the Constitution by issuing an unconstitutional notification of the [National Finance Commission] NFC Award,” said Ranjha.

He claimed President Alvi bypassed the Parliament in 2019 to notify members of the Election Commission, which was also unconstitutional.

“There are verdicts…of high courts saying that the president’s notification of NFC Awards was in conflict with the constitution,” said Ranjha.

These verdicts are enough to impeach the president under the Article 47, he added.

Ranjha said these decisions are being reviewed to move for the President Alvi’s impeachment and file a reference with the National Assembly speaker to pass a ruling on these constitutional violations.

“Article 47 states if the President of Pakistan takes unconstitutional steps, the Parliament has the power to investigate it. The President will have to appear in front of the Parliament and answer whether he was loyal to the state of Pakistan or Imran Niazi,” he said.

