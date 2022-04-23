Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
HOME > News

PM Shehbaz’s cabinet expands as four more ministers take oath

President Arif Alvi administered the oath

Posted: Apr 22, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 hours ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet increased to strong 38 after three federal ministers and a minister of state took oath Friday.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to new cabinet members.

PM Shehbaz was among the attendees.

Earlier, the president had recused himself from administrating oath to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing health reasons. He also did not administer oath to cabinet members in the first phase.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had to fill in for him.

President Alvi was appointed by the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Those who took oath on Friday include Agha Hassan Baloch and Hashim Notezai of Balpchistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal), Muslim League-Quaid’s Chaudhry Salik Hussan and PML-N’s Javed Latif.

BNP-Mengal, an allied party, had earlier refused to join the cabinet. Agha Hassan has taken oath as federal minister while Notezai will be a minister of state.

Javed Latif and Chaudhry Salik Hussain took oath as federal ministers.

Chaudhry Salik, son of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, is one of the two PML-Q members who went against Chudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s decision. Elahi wanted to support then prime minister Imran Khan in the no-confidence vote against him, in return Imran Khan announced him as Punjab Chief Minister candidate. The other PML-Q leader, Tariq Bashir Cheema, is also a federal minister and holds the portfolio of National Food Security and Research.

Their portfolios are yet to be announced.

After today’s oath, the total number of federal ministers has increased to 34. There are also four minister of states in PM Shehbaz’s cabinet.

Federal Ministers

  • Khawaja Asif – PML-N
  • Ahsan Iqbal – PML-N
  • Rana Sanaullah – PML-N
  • Sardar Ayaz Sadiq – PML-N
  • Rana Tanveer Hussain – PML-N
  • Khurram Dastagir – PML-N
  • Marriyam Aurangzeb – PML-N
  • Khawaja Saad Rafique – PML-N
  • Miftah Ismail – PML-N
  • Mian Javed Latif – PML-N
  • Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada – PML-N
  • Murtaza Javed Abbasi – PML-N
  • Azam Nazeer Tarar – PML-N
  

  • Khursheed Shah – PPP
  • Naveed Qamar – PPP
  • Sherry Rehman – PPP
  • Abdul Qadir Patel – PPP
  • Shazia Marri – PPP
  • Murtaza Mahmud – PPP
  • Sajid Hussain Turi – PPP
  • Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari – PPP
  • Abid Hussain Bhayo – PPP

  • Asad Mahmood – MMA
  • Abdul Wasay – MMA
  • Mufti Abdul Shakoor – MMA
  • Talha Mahmood – JUI-F

  • Amin-ul-Haque – MQM-P
  • Faisal Subzwari – MQM-P

  • Tariq Bashir Cheema – PML-Q
  • Chaudhry Salik Hussain – PML-Q

  • Israr Tareen – BAP
  • Shazain Bugti – JWP
  • Agha Hassan Baloch – BNP-Mengal

Minister of States

  • Aisha Ghaus Pasha – PML-N
  • Hina Rabbani Khar – PPP
  • Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju – PML-N
  • Hashim Notezai – BNP-Mengal

