PM Shehbaz’s cabinet expands as four more ministers take oath

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet increased to strong 38 after three federal ministers and a minister of state took oath Friday.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to new cabinet members.

PM Shehbaz was among the attendees.

Earlier, the president had recused himself from administrating oath to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing health reasons. He also did not administer oath to cabinet members in the first phase.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had to fill in for him.

President Alvi was appointed by the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Those who took oath on Friday include Agha Hassan Baloch and Hashim Notezai of Balpchistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal), Muslim League-Quaid’s Chaudhry Salik Hussan and PML-N’s Javed Latif.

BNP-Mengal, an allied party, had earlier refused to join the cabinet. Agha Hassan has taken oath as federal minister while Notezai will be a minister of state.

Javed Latif and Chaudhry Salik Hussain took oath as federal ministers.

Chaudhry Salik, son of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, is one of the two PML-Q members who went against Chudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s decision. Elahi wanted to support then prime minister Imran Khan in the no-confidence vote against him, in return Imran Khan announced him as Punjab Chief Minister candidate. The other PML-Q leader, Tariq Bashir Cheema, is also a federal minister and holds the portfolio of National Food Security and Research.

Their portfolios are yet to be announced.

After today’s oath, the total number of federal ministers has increased to 34. There are also four minister of states in PM Shehbaz’s cabinet.

Federal Ministers

Khawaja Asif – PML-N

Ahsan Iqbal – PML-N

Rana Sanaullah – PML-N

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq – PML-N

Rana Tanveer Hussain – PML-N

Khurram Dastagir – PML-N

Marriyam Aurangzeb – PML-N

Khawaja Saad Rafique – PML-N

Miftah Ismail – PML-N

Mian Javed Latif – PML-N

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada – PML-N

Murtaza Javed Abbasi – PML-N

Azam Nazeer Tarar – PML-N

Javed Latif

Khursheed Shah – PPP

Naveed Qamar – PPP

Sherry Rehman – PPP

Abdul Qadir Patel – PPP

Shazia Marri – PPP

Murtaza Mahmud – PPP

Sajid Hussain Turi – PPP

Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari – PPP

Abid Hussain Bhayo – PPP

Asad Mahmood – MMA

Abdul Wasay – MMA

Mufti Abdul Shakoor – MMA

Talha Mahmood – JUI-F

Amin-ul-Haque – MQM-P

Faisal Subzwari – MQM-P

Tariq Bashir Cheema – PML-Q

Chaudhry Salik Hussain – PML-Q

Israr Tareen – BAP

Shazain Bugti – JWP

Agha Hassan Baloch – BNP-Mengal

Minister of States