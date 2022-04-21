PM Shehbaz to visit Miranshah in North Waziristan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Miranshah town of North Waziristan in erstwhile Fata on Thursday, subject to security clearance from the country’s intelligence and security agencies, SAMAA TV reported.

The prime minister will be accompanied by MNA Mohsin Dawar and federal ministers, it said.

He will address a jirga of the Utmanzai Wazir tribe of the North Waziristan and likely announce development projects for the region.

Civil and military official will brief the prime minister on infrastructure development and security situation, the TV said.

North Waziristan, where security forces launched a major operation in 2014, has been returning to normalcy but last week it saw two terrorist attacks against security forces. Eight security personnel were martyred in the attacks.

The region borders Afghanistan’s province of Khost where a location was allegedly hit by Pakistani rockets over the weekend.

In response to media reports about the incident, Pakistan Foreign Office did not confirm its forces had launched a cross-border attack but said that Afghan soil was being used by the TTP and that “in the last few days, incidents along Pak–Afghan Border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border.”

Mohsin Dawar was slated to become minister under Shehbaz Sharif but his name was excluded from the list when a political party raise objection, the MNA told the BBC.