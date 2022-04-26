PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on Apr 28

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on a maiden visit where he will hold several meetings with key personalities, SAMAA TV reported Monday evening.

According to the itinerary, the delegation will leave for the three-day trip to Saudi Arabia on April 28. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F Chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman would also be part of the trip.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior members of his cabinet including the former special assistant to PM Tahir Ashrafi.

The former SAPM claimed that all the members accompanying the prime minister during the Saudi Arabia visit will bear their own expenses. “I will also bear my own expenses during the visit,” he added.

It will be the first foreign visit of PM Shehbaz and his cabinet since assuming the Prime Minister’s office. The visit will be a “milestone” in enhancing the existing bilateral strategic relations between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz also chaired a meeting to review the preparations where he directed authorities to make effective recommendations for strengthening the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s bilateral relations, especially in the areas of energy, food security, and employment and long-term strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would also likely visit Saudi Arabia this week.

Photo: SAMAA TV/ Usman Khan

According to the traveling list issued by the assistant chief of protocol, 16 members of the Sharif family would also visit Saudi Arabia during the tour, including Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz.

