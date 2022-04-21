Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
HOME > News

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Islamabad metro bus extension

Service to run from Peshawar Mor to Airport

Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Islamabad metro bus section from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport.

The prime minister was accompanied by Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul, Chinese Chargé d'affaires Pang Chunxue and members of Parliament.

PM Sharif thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the project.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gifted this project to the residents of Islamabad in 2017 and it was supposed to be completed by 2018.

"But after the government changed, like other projects, this project was also delayed," said the prime minister.

Source: Online

The prime minister said Pakistan's development project are mostly funded by loans. However, during the last government, even defence expenditures were met through loans.

"Earlier, the defense expenditure were paid from our own money, now they too are funded in major parts through loan."

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for delaying the project, he said the project was delayed for fours years despite the availability of funds.

"The only thing not present was the government's will to work and serve the people," he said.

He also blamed PTI for delaying the construction of Lahore's Orange Line Metro Train when he was Punjab's chief minister.

PTI's lawyers stalled the project's construction by filing petitions in the courts, he said.

He added that after the high court gave a clean chit to the project, the PTI lawmakers filed a review application in the Supreme Court.

"The court reserved the verdict and announced it after eight months but it delayed the project by 2.5 years," said the PM.

People can travel in the bus free of cost during Ramzan.

Capital Development Authority chairman said the 25.6km-long track was approved in 2017.

"The infrastructure was completed by the National Highway Authority and the Capital Development Authority was tasked with operating the service," he said.

The buses will arrive at the interval of five minutes while shuttles to and from airport will arrive after 25 minutes, he added.

He said a feasibility report is being prepared for "Blue Line" which will run from Rawat to Faisalabad after which the construction work will begin.

Islamabad Metro bus: Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after taking the oath April 12, visited the project site and expressed his annoyance over the delays.

He ordered the authorities to run the service by April 16 and tasked former Lahore Development Authority Chairman Ahad Cheema to probe the reason for the delays.

prime minister shehbaz sharif
 
