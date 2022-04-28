Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia, request further financial support

Pakistan will seek $3.2b assistance from kingdom

Posted: Apr 28, 2022
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Source: Online

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to depart on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia today (Wednesday) with the hope of securing vital financial assistance to shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and avert a balance of payment crisis.

A finance ministry official said that Pakistan will be seeking financial assistance from its close ally to the tune of $3.2 billion – including $2 billion in additional cash deposits and oil on deferred payment facility worth $1.2 billion.

The kingdom is already providing Pakistan with $4.2 billion in support in the form of cash deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) worth $3 billion and $1.2 billion in deferred oil payments.

Shehbaz will also seek a rollover for the existing support, which expires by the end of 2022, for another year.

If Pakistan receives additional support, it will take the support package from $4.2 billion to $7.4 billion.

Last October, Saudi Arabia announced support for Pakistan in the form of cash deposits and oil on deferred payment at the request of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

While $3 billion in funds have been deposited in the SBP reserves, the deferred oil facility commenced in March 2022 when Pakistan bought oil worth $100m.

The agreement for this assistance was signed in November last year. Under the agreement, Pakistan secured the $3 billion loan at an interest rate of 4% while the $1.2 billion oil on deferred payment facility was secured at an interest of 3.8% for 12 months.

Shehbaz’s government is also expected to request renegotiation of terms of this agreement, according to finance ministry officials.

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged amid fuel price cut

Saudi Arabia, SBP sign $3b loan agreement

They added that some conditions set by Saudi Arabia in last year’s agreement were ‘punitive’, but Pakistan had to accept them due to the immediate need for financial assistance amid dwindling SBP reserves.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, the kingdom can demand immediate repayment of the money under the existing agreement.

The agreement also binds Pakistan to return the $3 billion parked in the country’s accounts at a 72 hour notice in case a written request is made by Saudi Arabia, according to the report.

PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit to Saudi Arabia will be his first official visit to a foreign country after taking office earlier this month. He will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation.

“During the visit, the prime minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia,” stated a Foreign Office press release.

He is expected to return to the country on April 30, in time for Eidul Fitr celebrations.

prime minister shehbaz sharif
 
