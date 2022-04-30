PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, meets with Saudi crown prince

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has performed Umrah Saturday after he arrived in Makkah.

The prime minister was accompanied by his son Suleman Shehbaz, federal minister Shahzain Bugti and other members of his delegation.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کی عمرہ ادائیگی کیلئے مکہ مکرمہ آمد۔



وزیرِاعظم شہباز شریف اور پاکستانی وفد کیلئے کعبہ شریف کے دروازے کھولے گئے۔ وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف نے زیارتِ خاص کے بعد حجرِ اسود کو بوسہ دیا اور طوافِ کعبہ کیا.

🇵🇰🇸🇦 #PMShehbazInKSA #PakKSAVisit pic.twitter.com/GKgiaHWq64 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) April 30, 2022

The gates of the Holy Kaba'a were opened for the prime minister who offered prayers inside it. The prime minister did the twa'af and kissed the stone of Hajr-e-Aswad.

PM meets with Saudi crown prince

The prime minister arrived in Makkah from Jeddah where he met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz at Al-Salam Palace Friday night.

The crown prince welcomed the prime minister upon his arrival and he was presented with a guard of honour.

The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation which included Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Ashrafi.

According to a press release by Saudi Press Agency, the two leaders reviewed the "fraternal and historical relations" between Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed all regional and international issues and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

“They also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields,” the SPA said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Office, in a tweet said, the two leaders discussed the matters relating to expanding trade & business ties, increasing investment, & creating opportunities for Pakistan's manpower came under discussion during the meeting.