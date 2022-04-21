PM Shehbaz condoles demise of MQM-P’s Muhammad Ali Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan’s (MQM-P) lawmaker Muhammad Ali Khan on Tuesday.

The prime minister recalled that the member of the National Assembly (MNA) was a well-learned and people-friendly person and that his services for Pakistan and democracy will always be remembered.

Khan had been suffering from the illness for a prolonged period and had undergone heart surgery at a Karachi hospital last month. The condition continued to deteriorate following the procedure and breathed his last today.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid Farooqui, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and he will be laid to rest in the Essa Nagri graveyard.

Shehbaz prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

The premier also condoled with the leadership of MQM-P and party workers over the tragic loss.

The lawmaker was first elected as Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s councilor in Karachi in 1987 and continuously retained the National Assembly seat from his constituency, NA-256, in Shah Faisal Colony till 2013. In the 2018 general elections, Khan won from NA-240, the Landhi area.

During this time, he also served as a member of the different standing committees of the National Assembly as well as the federal minister of works and housing.

