Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Shehbaz condoles demise of MQM-P’s Muhammad Ali Khan

The lawmaker died of cardiac arrest

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

Photo: File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan’s (MQM-P) lawmaker Muhammad Ali Khan on Tuesday.

The prime minister recalled that the member of the National Assembly (MNA) was a well-learned and people-friendly person and that his services for Pakistan and democracy will always be remembered.

Khan had been suffering from the illness for a prolonged period and had undergone heart surgery at a Karachi hospital last month. The condition continued to deteriorate following the procedure and breathed his last today.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid Farooqui, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and he will be laid to rest in the Essa Nagri graveyard.

Shehbaz prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

The premier also condoled with the leadership of MQM-P and party workers over the tragic loss.

The lawmaker was first elected as Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s councilor in Karachi in 1987 and continuously retained the National Assembly seat from his constituency, NA-256, in Shah Faisal Colony till 2013. In the 2018 general elections, Khan won from NA-240, the Landhi area.

During this time, he also served as a member of the different standing committees of the National Assembly as well as the federal minister of works and housing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
MQM-P national assembly
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.