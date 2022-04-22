Friday, April 22, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  20
PM orders foolproof security for Imran Khan at Lahore rally

Interior Minister Sanaullah issues directive to provincial governments

Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 20 hours ago
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 20 hours ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered Interior Ministry to ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, who will be addressing a public gathering in Lahore tonight (Thursday).

On Wednesday, Umer Sher Chattha, the deputy commissioner of Lahore sent a letter to Imran Khan, informing him that there was security threat at the PTI rally and suggesting that he may address the event online through LED screen.

The commissioner also said that Khan uses a bulletproof vehicle he must not open glass windows.

However, the PTI chief has decided to address the rally in-person.

PM Shehbaz on Thursday directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to ensure Imran Khan’s foolproof security and follow all the necessary precautions.

He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy, so no hurdle should be created in this regard.

As per the instructions of the PM, the interior minister sent an emergency letter immediately to the home secretaries of all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to enhance the security for Imran Khan.

Sanaullah also ordered the IG and chief commissioner of Islamabad to keep an eye over the security management.

According to a letter issued by the Interior Ministry, strict security should be ensured for Imran Khan wherever he goes. Security should also be beefed up at Imran Khan’s residence, including the installation of bomb disposal devices, the letter said.

The PTI, on the other hand, was finalizing arrangements at the Greater Iqbal Park for the rally and the stage has been erected in front of Minar-e-Pakistan using shipping containers.

Imran Khan Lahore rally PM Shehbaz Sharif
 
