News

Patel says no plans to scrap Sehat Card

After Pechuhu, federal health minister also hints at law change

Posted: Apr 23, 2022
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Abdul Qadir Patel. PHOTO FILE

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel says that the new government has no plan to scrap the Sehat Card programme launched by the PTI government, despite a number of complaints about it.

The health minister spoke to reporters on Saturday as he visited Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad.

He said the government was collecting data on the Sehat Card to understand how much money was spent on advertising the project and how much went to the benefit of people. The federal government is only responsible for organizing the programme and it would not take any step that deprived people of health facilities, he said.

Patel said the government plans to reduce the prices of life-saving drugs.

The health minister also said that the government would review Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) law.

Earlier, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, who is also from the PPP like Patel, had said the government would review Pakistan Medical Council’s policy on medical college admission.

Pechuho on Friday had also defended the government’s decision to appoint Patel as federal minister, saying he was fully capable of running the ministry.

She said a minister is responsible for implementing policies and his job did not require a professional degree. He has a lot of professionals sitting at his ministry, she said.

Patel came under criticism from the PTI supporters, who said the minister did not have a professional degree in the relevant field.

They compared him with Dr Faisal Sultan, who was Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health under the PTI government. 

Sultan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, was appointed by Imran Khan to replace Zafar Mirza in 2020. 

