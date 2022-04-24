Pakistan rejects India’s ‘malicious’ Kartarpur Corridor propaganda: Foreign Office

Pakistan has categorically rejected on Sunday “the malicious Indian propaganda regarding the alleged use of the Kartarpur Corridor for business meetings.”

The foreign office issued the statement after sections of Indian media reported that Pakistani intelligence agencies are using the Kartarpur corridor to cultivate contacts among Indians going on the pilgrimage, India’s News18 quoted sources as saying.

“It is obvious that this concoction is part of India’s deliberate smear campaign seeking to undermine Pakistan’s historic initiative of opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world,” the statement reads.

The foreign office said that there is “nothing new about India’s desperate bid to malign the “Corridor of Peace” and divert the world’s attention away from the grave injustices being done to its own minorities, especially Muslims.”

Pakistan said that it would be better if “desist from casting fallacious aspersions on the Kartarpur Corridor which was a gift by the Government of Pakistan to the Sikh community.”

Earlier, this month Pakistan hosted over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India who had come to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival held from April 12-21.

India, instead, should focus on taking meaningful steps to effectively protect its own religious minorities and ensure the safety of their lives and places of worship.

Kartarpur Corridor

In November 2019, then prime minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor.

It’s a border corridor between Pakistan and India which connects the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. This allows Sikh Pilgrims to visit one of the most sacred places in their religion.

The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak, spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

In March 2020, the corridor was closed due to Covid-19 pandemic. It was reopened last June after the number of covid cases decreased.