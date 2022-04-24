Sunday, April 24, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  22
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan-IMF to hold technical talks from Tuesday

Govt agrees to end fuel subsidies, implement reforms

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail speaking during a discussion organised by Atlantic Council. Source: Screenshot

A Pakistani delegation led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has concluded preliminary talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the IMF loan program and the two sides have agreed to start technical talks on Tuesday.

The government has assured the IFM of ending subsidies on petroleum products and agreed to implement financial reforms, including those related to State Bank of Pakistan autonomy.

At least four rounds of talks were held between IMF officials and the Pakistani delegation, which included State Minister on Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, and SBP Governor Reza Baqir.

The two sides agreed to start technical talks on Tuesday, Finance Ministry officials told SAMAA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed.

An IMF mission will visit Pakistan after the technical talks before the release of the next loan tranche.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
Police, FIA joint team formed to recover missing Dua Zehra
Police, FIA joint team formed to recover missing Dua Zehra
Maryam Nawaz discusses political developments with TikTokers
Maryam Nawaz discusses political developments with TikTokers
Shehbaz, Zardari, 3000 others to benefit from new ECL rules
Shehbaz, Zardari, 3000 others to benefit from new ECL rules
Patel says no plans to scrap Sehat Card
Patel says no plans to scrap Sehat Card
Several injured in gas cylinder blast in Karachi
Several injured in gas cylinder blast in Karachi
Marriyum Aurangzeb: Imran must answer for Rs70 trillion PTI funding
Marriyum Aurangzeb: Imran must answer for Rs70 trillion PTI funding
Vindictive brothers-duo assault doctor after failing medical test despite bribe
Vindictive brothers-duo assault doctor after failing medical test despite bribe
After Dua, another teenage girl goes missing in Karachi
After Dua, another teenage girl goes missing in Karachi
Changes to ECL, Khan's long march, Hamza Shahbaz's oath-taking ceremony
Changes to ECL, Khan’s long march, Hamza Shahbaz’s oath-taking ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.