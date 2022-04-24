Pakistan-IMF to hold technical talks from Tuesday

A Pakistani delegation led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has concluded preliminary talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the IMF loan program and the two sides have agreed to start technical talks on Tuesday.

The government has assured the IFM of ending subsidies on petroleum products and agreed to implement financial reforms, including those related to State Bank of Pakistan autonomy.

At least four rounds of talks were held between IMF officials and the Pakistani delegation, which included State Minister on Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, and SBP Governor Reza Baqir.

The two sides agreed to start technical talks on Tuesday, Finance Ministry officials told SAMAA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed.

An IMF mission will visit Pakistan after the technical talks before the release of the next loan tranche.