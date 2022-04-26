Tuesday, April 26, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  24
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy

FO: The attack targeted Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation

Posted: Apr 26, 2022
Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with federal ministers arrived at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad following the Karachi University blast that killed four people including three Chinese nationals.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad also visited the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Pakistan Foreign Office has strongly condemned “the reprehensible terrorist attack” saying it targeted Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation.

“The government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims who lost their lives in the incident,” it said in a statement.

“The cowardly incident is a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation. Pakistan and China are close friends and iron-brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” the statement said.

“The law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. Local authorities are also providing all possible assistance to the injured,” it added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. 

“I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families,” he tweeted. “I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism.”

“The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice,” the prime minister added.

The ministers who reached the Chinese embassy with the prime minister included State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Shehbaz Sharif also makeda phone call to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah immediately offered the blast.

He directed the chief minister to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured.

Blast ku University of Karachi
 
