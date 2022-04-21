Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

Pakistan stands with Afghan brothers, says foreign office

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan strongly condemned the three terrorist attacks in Kabul which killed six people and left several injured, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

According to the statement, the government extended deep sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.

Two bomb blasts were reported in a Shiite Hazara neighborhood of the Afghan capital. In another incident, a nearby English language center was targeted in a grenade attack.

“Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands with Afghan brothers in this moment of sorrow,” the statement stated.

It is important that Afghanistan and the international community engage in close cooperation against the scourge of terrorism, it added.

The number of attacks in the country has significantly declined since the Taliban ousted the US-backed Afghan government in August, but the Islamic State group has claimed several attacks since then.

