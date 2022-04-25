FO condemns India advising students against pursuing education in Pakistan

Pakistan has condemned the notice issued by India advising students not to seek higher education in Pakistan.

India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued a public notice Friday advising Indian students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education as those degrees wouldn’t be recognised in India, according to news agency ANI.

In a press release, the Foreign Office said the tone of the notice was not only “threatening towards the students [but] also reeks of tyrannical authoritarianism.”

“It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, the Government of India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice,” reads the press release.

The foreign office added that the notice has exposed the BJP-RSS hostility towards Pakistan.

Pakistan has also asked India for clarification on this issue.

“Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” said the FO.

The notice

“All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan,” reads the notice, according to the Indian media.

However, exceptions were made for migrants and their children who had acquired degrees in Pakistan and were awarded Indian citizenship later. However, their employment would be subjected to security clearance from the Home Ministry.

There are many such institutes that are not good and the experience that has come with China and Ukraine after studying abroad, children get stuck after half of their education, that’s why it is necessary to warn the students and parents, live mint reported while quoting AICTE Chairperson Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe.