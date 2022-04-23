Pakistan army major martyred in Awaran checkpost attack

A Pakistan army soldier was martyred during the exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in Awaran District of Balochistan, the Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

The fight took place when the terrorists attacked a security checkpost in Kahan area of Awaran.

In the exchange of fire, Major Shahid Bashir was martyred. A soldiers was also injured in the attack.

The terrorists fled after the security forces repulsed the attack.

“Pakistan Army is determined to make attempts to sabotage attempts to destabilize the peace in the province,” the statement added.

The attack comes a week after seven soldiers were martyred after terrorists ambushed the military convoy near Isham in North Waziristan District.