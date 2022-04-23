Petroleum prices must be raised to revive IMF program: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the government will have to increase the price of petrol to put Pakistan’s economy back on track and revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

He was speaking during a discussion organised by Atlantic Council, a Washington DC-based think tank Atlantic Council.

Ismail is in Washington DC to hold talks with the IMF to revive the $6billion loan program which was stalled after the government changed in Pakistan.

He said the IMF wants Pakistan to remove the fuel prices subsidy, undertake structural reforms and ensure independence of the State Bank.

He called the subsidy on petrol prices “a trap” set by former Prime Minister Imran Khan when he realised he will lose the vote on the no-confidence motion.

“Imran Khan knew he was going to lose the no-confidence motion vote and he took a gamble and fixed the prices of petrol and diesel at a very low level,” said Ismail.

The minister said the move derailed the IMF program which was in its last year and could have led to fiscal consolidation.

“We were in the last year of an IMF program. Normally the IMF program lasts for three years and after belt tightening the first year and some consolidation the second year, in the third year of a program you normally see [the] country’s foreign exchange reserves going up and some consolidation taking place.”

He said historically, Pakistan’s elite has been benefiting from subsidies.

“We have one subsidy program the BISP Ehsaas program that is about two percent of the GDP…and that’s about it. Other than that, every subsidy goes to the very rich.

Pakistan’s recurring programs with the IMF are a symptom of how the system is rigged to subsidize the rich which results in huge fiscal deficits, Ismail.

He said there should be some targeted subsidies for the poor as they have been severely impacted by the rising fuel prices.

‘Reviving IMF program is important’

Ismail said getting the program revived is important for him as the minister of finance as it also helps with multilateral institutions bilateral countries that support Pakistan.

The US is helping Pakistan to get back on the track with the IMF program, he added.

He also talked about the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on which Pakistan had been placed since 2018.

“We’ve been on this great list now for about close to four years and we were given 27 point of actions. We have successfully completed 26 then they gave an additional seven items we’ve successfully completed six of those.”

Economic challenges

The minister identified oil prices, import-export imbalance and losses in power and gas sectors as major economic challenges faced by Pakistan.

He called the rising oil prices “the only thing hurting Pakistan,” adding that without the oil imports, the country is running a current account surplus.

The minister said Pakistan need to move away from the import substitution model which is nothing but “rent-seeking by the elite” and move towards an “explicit export promotion model.”

He added that he met with some multinational companies during his visit to export products manufactured in Pakistan .

“You come here and talk to me about giving you concessions of duties to import which is fine but show me some exports as well 80 of what Pakistani manufacturers do is sell to Pakistan and that’s really surprising.”

He said whenever there is growth in Pakistan’s economy; the country ends up with a current account deficit.

He said the power sector has accumulated losses of about Rs2400 billion and another Rs1500 billion in the gas sector

“That’s not a good way to run a country. These are basic management things that we failed to do and that’s why we keep going back to the fund again and again.”

Government’s targets

Talking about the success he aims to deliver in this government’s term, Ismail said the immediate success for him would be to get Pakistan back on track with the IMF.

He added that other successes would be to leave the government with 50 percent more reserves than he inherited and control the current account deficit.

“I want to have a measure of control on the current account deficit…maybe two percent to three percent which is sustainable and which is what a poor growing country should have. But six percent is beyond our means to afford,” he added.

“If you can have inclusive growth and control the current account deficit, I think that would be that would be good job done for me.”

Tarin criticise government

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has accused the PML-N-led government of reversing the relief the PTI government had offered to the people of Pakistan.

“The relief which we had given to the people of Pakistan in petrol/ diesel and power rates, is being reversed by the new govt at the insistence of IMF. We had fully funded this relief. I never used to take undue pressure from IMF,” he tweeted on Saturday.



