No end to Punjab’s crisis as Buzdar returns as CM

Governor Cheema rejects resignation accepted by his predecessor

Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Usman Buzdar has returned as Punjab Chief Minister 29 days after his resignation was accepted by former Punjab Governor. Buzdar and his cabinet have been reinstated after Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema rejected the resignation after raising constitutional objection.

The move came just hours before Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz was supposed to take oath after the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday nominated National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath.

Rejecting the resignation, the governor reasoned that it contravenes the sub-section 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution.

In his three-page letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the governor said Buzdar sent his resignation to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, while per the constitution, it should be addressed to the governor.

"As per the mentioned provision of the Constitution, a resignation of the Chief Minister to be valid must meet the mentioned prerequisites (a) the Chief Minister has to address a hand written letter of resignation (b) it must be addressed to the Governor i.i Punjab and (c) the effect thereof has to be resignation from his office." Cheema said in his letter.

However, Cheema's predecessor Chaudhry Sarwar accepted the resignation April 1 despite this error.

Buzdar was facing a no-confidence motion and resigned March 28 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to support Elahi for the chief ministership.

After the reinstatement, Buzdar arrived at Punjab Assembly to chair the meeting of the federal cabinet.

Talking to the media, he said he received the governor's letter and he will discuss the situation with the legal team.

He refrained from commenting further, adding that he will announce his future course of actions only after discussion his options with the legal team.

PTI, PML-Q file appeal in LHC

The Lahore High Court forwarded the intra court appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and PTI leaders to the chief justice. The court has also issued notice to Hamza Shahbaz, president and others to respond.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Bhatti heard the petition filed by 17 Punjab Assembly members against Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti's order to nominate Ashraf to administer oath from Shahbaz.

The federal and the provincial governments have been made respondents in the application

The applicants pleaded the PTI members were encouraged to cross the floor and vote for Shahbaz.

The LHC had no right to interfere in the assembly’s proceedings, the the application added.

They have requested the court to form a larger bench to overturn the decision.

Governor's meeting with legal experts

According to sources, Governor Cheema held a meeting with his legal team Friday to discuss the options after the LHC's verdict.

The legal experts briefed the governor and presented him with three options. These options included rejecting the resignation after declaring it unconstitutional or order a new election for the chief minister.

The governor was also briefed on the options to dismiss the assembly.

Hamza Shehbaz Usman Buzdar
 
