No constitutional crisis, Buzdar still Punjab CM, asserts Elahi

Claims Hamza's election not valid

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has claimed that there is no constitutional crisis in Punjab as Usman Buzdar is still the chief minister of the province and will continue to hold the position until Hamza Shahbaz is not administered the oath.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Thursday, he referred to the notification issued immediately after Buzdar tendered his resignation and said that the notification clearly stated that until a new chief minister is sworn in Buzdar is responsible for the province. Therefore, Usman Bazdar still has the powers of chief minister, he said.

Elahi also claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were responsible for the crisis involving functioning of the Punjab Assembly.

They gave orders to the Punjab IGP to attack the assembly and the whole issue became worse when the police entered the assembly hall, he said.

Pervaiz Elahi also claimed the Hamza Shahbz Sharif’s election on April 16 was not valid as on the day the deputy speaker ran away from the house and went to the Visitor’s Gallery, and then took mic from there and started the election process. This would not count as election and it leaves a constitutional space, he said.

He added when MPAs supporting him were were about to go to participate in the election, the police came and stood in front of them.

Elahi was in the run against Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in the April 16 election that was marred by violence. Pro-Elahi MPAs attacked Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari while Elahi claimed that he was left with a fracture in his arm.

After the police were called in by the deputy speaker, pro-Elahi MPAs boycotted the election, which saw Hamza being elected with 197 votes.

More to follow

