Nawaz Sharif issued 10-year passport, free to travel

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport has been issued with a 10 years expiry, SAMAA TV reported Monday evening.

Citing sources within Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) London, SAMAA TV’s Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif said the passport was issued on an urgent basis under the ordinary category.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development saying Nawaz’s passport was issued two to three days ago.

On April 19, the newly appointed Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah announced that the government would issue a diplomatic passport to the former prime minister.

Nawaz’s passport had expired in February last year with the then interior minister Sheikh Rasheed saying that the document cannot be renewed since his name was on the no-fly list.

The PML-N leader was granted an eight-week bail for medical treatment in October 2019, and a month later, he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. However, he is still in London to date.

The former prime minister Imran Khan had termed the move a “major mistake” of his government as Nawaz, according to him, never went for any treatment.

Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar, former finance minister, has also received his passport after he requested the renewal with Nawaz Sharif. His passport was blocked three and half years ago.

