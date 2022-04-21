Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

A two member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu was supposed to hear Shehbaz Sharif’s 2019 petition regarding the removal of his brother Nawaz Sharif’s from the Exit Control List.

In 2019, the court in its interim order had granted Nawaz relief and allowed him to go abroad for medical treatment. It had admitted the petition for regular hearing and raised five law points:

Whether a convict at all be excluded from or included in the list of Exit from Pakistan (Control) under 2010 rules.

Whether the condition attached to the impugned memorandum can be separated or is a part and parcel of it.

Whether any conditions be attached unilaterally by the federal government in the impugned memorandum on the basis of Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981 and the rules made thereunder.

Whether the impugned order can be passed for a critically ill convict only on the humanitarian grounds.

Whether the conditions so imposed are permissible even after passing of the orders of bail and suspension of sentence? If yes, will it strengthen the court’s order in any manner.

On Wednesday, the hearing could not be resumed due to non-availability of Justice Rizvi and was removed from the cause list of the day. The hearing has been adjourned for indefinite period.

At least eight children and a woman were killed when a house in Sindh’s Dadu district caught fire following the gusty winds in the area engulfing two villages in the neighborhood, rescue officials confirmed Tuesday.

Over 70 houses were reduced to ashes and several cattle heads were killed due to the tragic fire.

The PML-N led government has announced plans to impeach President Arif Alvi, who has recently emerged as a major obstacle to the smooth sailing of the new government and blocked Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s oath-taking among other things.

The possibility of impeachment was first raised by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and then elaborated by Senator Afnanullah Khan.

Under the Constitution of Pakistan, the president could be impeached only by the two-thirds majority of the joint session of the National Assembly and Senate.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan’s (MQM-P) lawmaker Muhammad Ali Khan passed away on Tuesday.

Khan had been suffering from the illness for a prolonged period and had undergone heart surgery at a Karachi hospital last month. The condition continued to deteriorate following the procedure and breathed his last today.

FIA ex-DG reveals how Imran planned case against Justice Isa

Former Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has revealed how then Prime Minister Imran Khan planned a reference against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa in 2019.

Memon, who had to leave the post in December 2019 over his refusal to follow Khan’s “illegal” instruction, spoke on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live and seemed to contract Imran Khan’s version of the events.

The former prime minister, in an interaction with journalists on Monday, claimed that the law ministry misled him on filing the reference against Justice Isa and that he bode no ill against the judge.

