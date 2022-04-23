After briefing from ambassador, NSC rules out ‘foreign conspiracy’

A key meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has concluded that there was no evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ for regime change in Pakistan as claimed by Imran Khan who had been saying that a communique sent by Pakistan ambassador to Washington was the evidence, a statement released after the meeting said on Friday.

The ambassador who had sent the communique attended the NSC meeting on Friday and briefed the committee on “the context and content” of his telegram, the statement said.

According to the NSC statement, Pakistan’s premier intelligence agencies also said that there was no evidence of a conspiracy.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, at a press briefing after the meeting, claimed that the communique did not contain the name of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Imran Khan assertation that a US official told the Pakistani ambassador that the Untied State would “forgive” Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power in a no-confidence vote was a “lie” like his “other lies.”

The NSC meeting was held in Islamabad under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the chiefs of three armed forces, including COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The meeting, which lasted for two and a half hours, discussed the diplomatic communique — referred to as ‘communication’ and ‘telegram’ in the NSC statement — sent by the then Pakistan Ambassador to Washington Asad Majeed on March 7 in the form of a cipher to Islamabad.

‘There has been no foreign conspiracy’

The NSC statement issued after the meeting on Friday said that “the NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington.”

“The former Pakistan’s ambassador to the US [Asad Majeed] briefed the Committee on the context and the content of his telegram,” the NSC statement said.

“The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.

“Therefore, the NSC after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy,” it said.

The statement referred to an earlier NSC meeting that was held on March 31, ten days before Khan was voted out by the Parliament.

It said that “the NSC, after examining that contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting.”

Last week, the Pakistan military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, had told reporters that the statement released after Marc 31 NSC meeting contained no mention of “conspiracy” and that Pakistan decision to issue demarche was based on the undiplomatic language used by the US diplomat.

He has also said that things would become clear if the minutes of NSC meeting were made public.

SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik on Thursday revealed that the military establishment had advised the prime minister to make public the minutes of March 31 NSC meeting.

Imran Khan and his PTI have repeatedly claimed that the statement released after the NSC March 31 meeting endorsed their claims about foreign conspiracy.

However, the latest NSC statements appears to negate their assertion.

The NSC meeting on Friday was also attended by foreign secretary, and senior officials of foreign and defence ministries, and they briefed the participants on the communique.

Defence Minsiter Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaulah, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and State Minister on Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also at the meeting.

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif expressed concerns about the issue revolving around the communique, said SAMAA TV’s Usman Khan.

The NSC also discussed national security situation and Pakistan’s relations with the neighbouring countries, according to Usman.

Earlier, COAS Bajwa met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to discuss national security and other issues.