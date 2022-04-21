NAB’s Rs18b failure to convict Shehbaz, Zardari, Aleem among others

Despite claims from ousted prime minister Imran Khan that several members of the newly appointed federal cabinet were either facing inquiries or were out on bail in corruption cases worth billions, his government through the federal anti-graft body failed to secure convictions against 100 high profile individuals.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also failed to make any major recoveries of the billions that the former premier claimed were looted from the country even as it spent over half a billion rupees targeting top political opponents.

Even though the NAB and the Asset Recovery Unit – headed by Imran Khan’s former Special Assistant on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar – had failed in their primary task to successfully build cases against the alleged corruption masterminds such as Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and bring back wealth that it claimed was laundered back to the country, the accountability efforts did burn through around Rs18 billion of public money.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan had been elected into power in an environment where a prime minister had been ousted for his “corruption” unearthed by the Panama Papers and on the back of promises to bring back the looted and laundered wealth of the nation. This wealth, Imran had promised, would eradicate all the economic woes of the country which had been mired in crushing debt.

However, investigations conducted by the SAMAA TV’s Special Investigations Unit have shown that during the past four years under PTI, not only were the alleged culprits of this massive corruption not brought to book, but none of the money claimed to have been stashed in secret accounts abroad was brought back.

Data obtained from senior officials at NAB, the Ministry of Law and Justice (MoL&J) and the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), revealed that since 2017, NAB had investigated some 250 parliamentarians, either sitting or former. Based on their investigations against these individuals, the anti-graft watchdog filed as many as 513 corruption references.

The alleged value of graft in all of these references was estimated to be a whopping Rs700 billion, or around 8.33% of the total budget for running the country in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Spending money to retrieve money

To retrieve this hefty amount, the federal government understood that it will have to undertake a mammoth investigation and travel to several countries just to collect the evidence and then process them into court cases.

In 2018, the government released an estimated Rs18.59 billion exclusively for investigating corruption cases, gathering evidence and prosecuting suspects in various courts.

Consequently, NAB received a budget of Rs3.23 billion during the fiscal year 2018-19, Rs4.24 billion during 2019-20, and Rs5.08 billion during 2020-21. The bureau received an additional grant of around Rs500 million during 2020-21 as well. In the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22, the government allocated Rs5.137 billion for NAB.

In addition to this, the MoL&J engaged 69 prosecutors to plead these graft cases before 24 accountability courts at an estimated cost of Rs300 million during the past four years.

The Assets Recover Unit (ARU), headed by Akbar, burnt through an additional Rs103 million for its operations during the past four years. This included an estimated Rs16 million during the fiscal year 2018-19, Rs18 million during 2019-20, Rs21 million during 2020-21 and Rs24 million during the ongoing fiscal year. An additional sum of Rs24 million was spent on the salaries and other expenditures of the Unit’s staff during the same period.

Moreover, Akbar and some of his team members made over 20 international trips to gather evidence, including trips to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, England, China and Switzerland.

Targeting top ‘grafters’

Of all the money spent on anti-corruption cases, the government spent a whopping Rs591 million investigating Imran Khan’s top rivals, including senior leaders and families of former President Asif Ali Zardari, Shahbaz and Hamza Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail.

Contrary to popular view, the most money was not spent investigating and prosecuting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family. That honor went to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his family, with around Rs240 million spent in building eight high profile cases against Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Such was the focus on them that NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal established a special cell with over a dozen officers and 26 supporting staffers to deal with these cases at the bureau’s headquarters. The cell burnt through Rs80 million in salaries and operational expenses alone. At one point, two joint investigation teams were set up to investigate Zardari and Talpur which cost the exchequer Rs20 million.

The government also had to pay around Rs70 million to the teams prosecuting the case, including prosecutors, additional prosecutor generals, law firms, courts’ fees and supporting staff.

NAB’s intelligence wing and operational wings also engaged special investigators to gather information from the UAE and UK in additional correspondence in an exercise that cost a further Rs10 million, informed officials said.

A forensic lab was involved to ascertain the authenticity of thousands of fake transactions allegedly conducted by Zardari and his family along with other documents, which used up another Rs20 million.

This does not include the Rs80 million that the federal government spent to investigate the matter before the Supreme Court referred it to NAB in 2017.

The only consequential gain that NAB had to show for its efforts and massive expenditure was that it managed to keep Zardari in custody for 185 days (from June 9, 2019, to December 11, 2019) in an Rs54bn fake accounts scam.

Zardari’s sister, Talpur, spent a total of 186 days in jail, including 56 days in NAB’s custody and the remainder in jail. She was finally granted bail by a court on December 17, 2019, on medical grounds.

Sharifs in crosshairs

After Zardari and his family, the biggest target of NAB was the Sharif family, including former prime minister Nawaz and his family, current Prime Minister Shehbaz and Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza.

Cumulatively, the accountability watchdog spent a whopping Rs230 million investigating the Sharifs yet they could not complete investigations and have charges framed against Shehbaz before he could take oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.

Like Zardari, Shehbaz also spent considerable time in NAB custody and jail, a total of 293 days over multiple spells – from September 2020 to April 2021, and October 2018 to February 2019.

By contrast, Hamza spent a total of 697 days behind bars, from June 2019 to February 2021.

Shehbaz and his family members were investigated for several cases including the accumulation of assets beyond means, the Chaudhry sugar mills scam, the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam and for allegedly laundering around Rs25 billion.

Since 2018, as many as 13 officials of the NAB, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the ARU made at least four trips to the UK costing an estimated Rs34 million to collect evidence of wealth allegedly stashed by the Sharif family there. Moreover, NAB engaged 15 investigation officers, prosecutors, special prosecutors, staffers and supporting staff costing a whopping Rs140 million just for operational expenses, litigation expenditure, consultancy fees and forensic analysis.

A further Rs30 million were spent just on making security arrangements for Shehbaz and his family, including deployment of special security personnel, bulletproof vehicles, and fuel for transport of Shehbaz and his son.

‘Corrupt duo’

NAB and law ministry officials disclosed that since 2018, they had spent around Rs121 million on investigating and prosecuting cases against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail – both of whom hail from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Of this, NAB spent at least Rs13 million just on paying salaries of investigation officers, supporting staff and others involved in the inquiry, investigation and preparation of references.

A further Rs40 million were spent on the prosecution teams (including court fees, prosecutors and expenditures of legal consultants). A further Rs2 million were spent on the transport, raids, ground checks, data retrieval, and record collection.

Such was the paperwork that around Rs0.5 million were spent on procuring files, papers and stationery in building these cases. Additionally, Rs2 million was spent on other travel, Rs5 million on security and Rs30 million on salaries of 11 supporting staffers who were continuously engaged in the case against Abbasi.

Coordination staff and directors involved in those cases cost an additional Rs32 million in terms of salaries and associated expenditures.

Litany of failures

These were not the only high-profile people who had been targeted by the government for alleged corruption during Imran Khan’s tenure and against whom it failed to win a conviction.

With the PML-N the main target of the NAB during PTI’s tenure, a sum of Rs70 million was spent pursuing cases against former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, former provincial minister Salman Rafique. The two brothers spent 52 days in NAB custody and an additional 404 days in jail from February 2, 2019, to March 17, 2020, when the Supreme Court granted them bail.

NAB spent a substantial Rs35 million just to investigate PML-N leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif. But after spending 173 days behind bars (both in NAB’s custody and jail from December 29, 2020, to June 23, 2021) on charges of acquiring assets beyond means, Asif was released when the charges failed to stick.

A sum of Rs35 million was also spent pursuing allegations of irregularities in the Narowal Sports City project against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. The former federal planning minister ended up spending some 64 days in NAB custody and jail (from December 23, 2019, to February 25, 2020) but was ultimately set free on bail.

NAB also pursued, unsuccessfully, a case against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. After being arrested on August 8, 2019, she managed to secure bail from the Lahore High Court on November 4, 2019, after spending 47 days in NAB custody and an additional 39 days in jail. The exercise against Maryam has so far cost NAB Rs30 million.

Similarly, NAB spent Rs35 million on building a case against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani for the accumulation of assets worth Rs1.6 billion – far beyond his known sources of income. Durrani spent 52 days in jail from February 20, 2019, to April 13, 2019. He secured bail but was later arrested by NAB again.

Another PPP leader, Sharjeel Inam Memon, spent over 545 days (October 21, 2017, to June 26, 2019) in jail in an alleged corruption case.

NAB continued its pursuit of individuals affiliated with the PPP, arresting former Petroleum Minister Asim Hussain for alleged corruption worth Rs460 billion on December 11, 2015. After spending a few years in jail, he finally secured bail on March 29, 2017.

NAB ended up spending around Rs160 million on two key cases against Hussain over the past four years but to little consequence.

NAB also spent Rs108 million over the past four years trying to prove that former federal minister and PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah had accumulated assets worth Rs2 billion which were far beyond his known sources of income. Shah ended up spending 763 days in jail apart from 51 days in NAB custody.

Imran’s tenure also saw some of his party members land between NAB’s crosshairs, with Rs70 million spent on building cases against PTI leaders Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan. Aleem spent 98 days in the bureau’s custody and jail, from February 6, 2019, to May 15, 2019, before securing bail from the court.

Empty-handed

The NAB and the law ministry spent over Rs254mn on a further dozen high profile cases involving former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in the Sahiwal Rental Power case, PTI’s Babar Awan in the Nandipur Project case, PML-N’s Qamrul Islam, media mogul Mir Shakilur Rehman in a property case, and Tayyaba Farooq in a fraud case.

But for all of their bluster and the monies spent, the result was quite similar – NAB failed to prove their case and these people, along with four other businessmen were exonerated by the courts.

The bureau also spent Rs320 million on conducting three dozen inquiries and investigations against leaders of smaller opposition parties including Aftab Sherpao of the Qaumi Watan Party – a substantial player in the political landscape of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

It also closed cases against key allies and party members such as K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former federal defence minister Pervez Khattak, former cabinet members Zafar Mirza, Aamir Kiani, former-overseas minister Zulfiqar Bukhari.

Cases against allies from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi were also dropped along with cases against Manzoor Wattoo, Ghulam Qadir Palijo, Bux Mahar, Zafar Leghari and others.

The bureau also spent Rs35 million on a case against media mogul Mir Shakilur Rehman but was left empty-handed when the court ultimately acquitted him. Rehman spent eight months (March 13, 2020, to November 10, 2020) in NAB custody and jail.

NAB also spent some Rs69 million prosecuting senior bureaucrats seen as being close to political opponents in the past four years but ended up with nothing in the end.

The anti-graft watchdog arrested Lahore Development Authority’s former director general Ahad Cheema in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam on February 21, 2018. He subsequently got bail from the Lahore High Court on January 28, 2020, after spending 616 days in jail. Another senior bureaucrat, Fawad Hassan Fawad, spent 586 days in jail, from July 5, 2018, to January 21, 2020, for acquiring assets beyond known sources of income but the charges are yet to be proved.

The result

Officials familiar with the investigation and prosecution of these cases said that out of the 250 individuals it investigated, 100 were high profile politicians who have enjoyed some of the highest positions in government.

But the government’s anti-graft investigations failed to conclusively pin any of these individuals.

Ultimately, around 80% of the high profile suspects investigated were granted bail in graft cases. Officials associated with investigating and prosecuting teams further disclosed that 5% of the top accused were acquitted by the courts.

For the remaining 15% high profile suspects, NAB itself chose to drop inquiries and investigations after its investigators failed to find any concrete evidence of the charges.

Samaa TV also evaluated that almost 95% of the accused spent over 37 days (on average) in the bureau’s custody and 130 days on judicial remand in local jails.

All the accused collectively spent 1,655 days in NAB’s custody which only ended up costing the anti-graft watchdog an estimated Rs270 million in terms of upkeep, food, medical expenses and other expenses.

After spending 5,900 days collectively in different jails since 2018, the courts released all of them on bail. This exercise cost the state another Rs301 million.

NAB’s response

In response to queries from Samaa TV, NAB officials stated that the bureau appoints investigation officers to inquire and investigate cases. They also appoint prosecutors to provide legal input to investigation officers as well as to vigorously pursue cases in the courts as per the law.

They added that these investigators and prosecutors are paid from the annual budget allocated to NAB.