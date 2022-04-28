Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB opens investigation against Farah Khan and ‘others’

She faces assets beyond means and money laundering charges

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Photo: Instagram

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened an investigation against Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, amid allegation of huge financial corruption under Imran Khan government.

A statement issued by the NAB on Thursday indicated that the probe could spread to “others” as well.

According to the spokesperson of NAB, Farah Khan’s assets have increased after 2018 for “unknown reason.” In the last 3 years, Farah Khan’s bank account received Rs847 million in deposits, but this amount did not match her tax returns, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The money was transferred to Farah Khan’s personal account at different times and was immediately withdrawn. She made nine trips to the United States and six to the United Arab Emirates during this period.

In this regard, the DG NAB Lahore was directed to investigate assets beyond income and money laundering charges against Farah Khan, SAMAA TV’s Sohail Rahid reported.

The NAB say the probe is being conducted as per the law.

Earlier, SAMAA TV’s investigation unit revealed that Farah Khan’s wealth jumped four times under Imran Khan, according to the documents she submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan when she became a covering candidate for Senate elections in 2021.

Her wealth increase after Imran Khan appointed Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Farah Khan was transferred in her name Islamabad real estates worth billions of rupee from the son of a property tycoon.

Separately, the excise department records surfaced and showed that Farah Khan and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar own as many as 19 vehicles, including the two most expensive Porsche.

According to the excise department, 12 vehicles have been registered in the name of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan. While seven sedan cars are registered under the name of her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

Inquiry against ‘others’

The NAB statement issued on Thursday also referred to the media reports involving Farah Khan.

The statement also indicated that the probe could spread to others.

“NAB has authorized an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi (Alias Farah Khan) and others on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses,” the statement read.

The accountability body did not make it clear what it meant by “others” in the statement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farah Khan NAB
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NAB starts investigation against Farah Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
When does Eid-ul-Fitr fall this year in Pakistan?
When does Eid-ul-Fitr fall this year in Pakistan?
KU suicide blast: Home of female bomber raided in Balochistan
KU suicide blast: Home of female bomber raided in Balochistan
Ex-CJP Nisar meets Imran Khan, advises him to respect judges
Ex-CJP Nisar meets Imran Khan, advises him to respect judges
Karachi residents to pay new tax with power bills
Karachi residents to pay new tax with power bills
Punjab Assembly session adjourned until May 16
Punjab Assembly session adjourned until May 16
Bilawal Bhutto becomes the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto becomes the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan
Investigators suspect C4 explosives used in KU suicide blast
Investigators suspect C4 explosives used in KU suicide blast
KU decides to beef up security following the suicide attack
KU decides to beef up security following the suicide attack
Shariat Court orders to eradicate interest on loans by 2027
Shariat Court orders to eradicate interest on loans by 2027
PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia, request further financial support
PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia, request further financial support
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.