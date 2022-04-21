NA-33 Hangu by-election: PTI’s Nadeem Khayal emerges winner

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the by-election in National Assembly’s constituency NA-33 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu, according to unofficial results

The election, which was held Sunday, showed a neck-and-neck contest between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidates.

According to preliminary and unofficial results PTI’s Nadeem Khayal secured 21,583 votes. JUI-F’s Ubaidullah stood second with 18,244 votes.

However, Khayal will resign from his seat after taking the oath, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said, ” Congratulations to Nadeem Khayal and [Pakistan] Tehreek-e-Insaf workers on the brilliant victory in Hangu. This win came despite workers knowing Nadeem will resign after taking the oath. Such faith in the [party’s] leadership is exemplary.”

ھنگو میں شاندار کامیابی پر ندیم خیال اور تحریک انصاف کے کارکنوں کو بہت مبارک یہ کامیابی اس کے باوجود ملی کہ PTI کے کارکنوں کو پتہ ہے کہ کامیابی کے بعد ندیم نے حلف لے کر استعفیٰ دے دینا ہے، لیڈر شپ پر ایسے اعتماد کی مثال نہیں ملتی #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 17, 2022

The seat had fallen vacant with PTI MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai’s death Feb 14. The PTI then nominated his son, Nadeem Khayal, for the by-polls.

There were five candidates in the run including PTI’s Nadeem Khayal and JUI-F’s Obaidullah.

PTI activists pursued an aggressive political campaign despite the party’s decision to withdraw all of its lawmakers from the National Assembly.

A majority of the PTI lawmakers have resigned from their National Assembly seats. However, the status of their resignations is unclear.

The Election Commission set up 210 polling stations for around 314,000 voters in the constituency. Out of these, 77 polling stations were declared “very sensitive”. CCTV cameras were installed and strict security measures were taken.

Women barred from polling

The commission reserved 55 polling stations for women.

Reports emerged that women were stopped from exercising their right to vote in some areas.

A local said that women were did not show up to vote due to hot weather.

Another resident, however, said that as per the decision of a local Jirga, all of the political parties agreed to not allow the women to cast their votes.