Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NA-33 Hangu by-election: PTI’s Nadeem Khayal emerges winner

He will resign after taking oath

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago

Photo: AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the by-election in National Assembly’s constituency NA-33 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu, according to unofficial results

The election, which was held Sunday, showed a neck-and-neck contest between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidates.

According to preliminary and unofficial results PTI’s Nadeem Khayal secured 21,583 votes. JUI-F’s Ubaidullah stood second with 18,244 votes.

However, Khayal will resign from his seat after taking the oath, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said, ” Congratulations to Nadeem Khayal and [Pakistan] Tehreek-e-Insaf workers on the brilliant victory in Hangu. This win came despite workers knowing Nadeem will resign after taking the oath. Such faith in the [party’s] leadership is exemplary.”

The seat had fallen vacant with PTI MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai’s death Feb 14. The PTI then nominated his son, Nadeem Khayal, for the by-polls.

There were five candidates in the run including PTI’s Nadeem Khayal and JUI-F’s Obaidullah.

PTI activists pursued an aggressive political campaign despite the party’s decision to withdraw all of its lawmakers from the National Assembly.

A majority of the PTI lawmakers have resigned from their National Assembly seats. However, the status of their resignations is unclear.

The Election Commission set up 210 polling stations for around 314,000 voters in the constituency. Out of these, 77 polling stations were declared “very sensitive”. CCTV cameras were installed and strict security measures were taken.

Women barred from polling

The commission reserved 55 polling stations for women.

Reports emerged that women were stopped from exercising their right to vote in some areas.

A local said that women were did not show up to vote due to hot weather.

Another resident, however, said that as per the decision of a local Jirga, all of the political parties agreed to not allow the women to cast their votes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.