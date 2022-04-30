Muree authorities set up complaint desks for tourists, impose restrictions

Tourists across the country planning to visit Murree during

the Eid holidays will have to follow some travel instructions.

The federal government has announced four days of holidays from May 2 to May 5 on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

Although the weather this time is different from that in January, the Met office has forecast rains with gusty winds from May 2 to 5 during the Eid holidays.

The district administration has, therefore, stepped up its efforts to ensure that tourists’ visit to Murree is hassle-free.

A meeting was held in this regard with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq in chair.

The meeting imposed complete ban on the parking of vehicles at the entry and exit points of the hill station.

The deputy commissioner said the provision of facilities to tourists was a top priority, but it was the people’s responsibility to follow the traffic plan to avoid inconvenience.

Special teams have, therefore, been formed to resolve public issues, he said.

Tahir Farooq said visitors would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside parking lots and cooking on the roadside would be prohibited. Taking selfies and motorbike wheeling would not be allowed as well.

The deputy commissioner said the assistant commissioner would ensure that there was no clash between the visitors and local residents.

He said desks had been established on The Mall to register complaints against hotel owners who overcharged visitors while traffic police would deploy sufficient staff to handle the flow of vehicles.

He said the main control room was set up in Murree to coordinate with all departments of the federal and provincial governments, adding that there would be no issue of coordination as the station commander of Murree was in contact with the administration.

Mr Farooq said a comprehensive plan had been chalked out to resolve the water shortage issue in the hill station and improve sanitation condition during the holidays.

