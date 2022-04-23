Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has held talks with the executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.



Miftah led a delegation that includes State Minister Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, and the finance secretary.

The finance minister requested the IMF to resume the $6 billion programme for Pakistan that faced uncertainty after the PTI government walked back on some of the pledges it made in October-November 2021.



The PTI government had agreed to increase the petroleum development levy to Rs30 per litre on petroleum products. However, it reduced the PDL and sales tax to zero as then-Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a no-confidence vote.

Shehbaz Sharif-led government, fearing a backlash has postponed the decision to increase petrol prices.