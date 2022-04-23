Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF

Pakistan seeks resumption of IMF programme

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

Pakistani delegation holds talk with IMF officials in Washington on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has held talks with the executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.


Miftah led a delegation that includes State Minister Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, and the finance secretary.

The finance minister requested the IMF to resume the $6 billion programme for Pakistan that faced uncertainty after the PTI government walked back on some of the pledges it made in October-November 2021.


The PTI government had agreed to increase the petroleum development levy to Rs30 per litre on petroleum products. However, it reduced the PDL and sales tax to zero as then-Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a no-confidence vote.

Shehbaz Sharif-led government, fearing a backlash has postponed the decision to increase petrol prices.

FaceBook WhatsApp
imf
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After briefing from ambassador, NSC rules out 'foreign conspiracy'
After briefing from ambassador, NSC rules out ‘foreign conspiracy’
PM Shehbaz’s cabinet expands as four more ministers take oath
PM Shehbaz’s cabinet expands as four more ministers take oath
Govt amends ECL rules, around 3,000 to benefit immediately
Govt amends ECL rules, around 3,000 to benefit immediately
Ilhan Omar not Biden’s secret message to Imran: State Dept
Ilhan Omar not Biden’s secret message to Imran: State Dept
Punjab AG emerges as latest stumbling block in Hamza’s oath-taking
Punjab AG emerges as latest stumbling block in Hamza’s oath-taking
Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts
Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts
Blast at Kunduz mosque leaves 33 dead
Blast at Kunduz mosque leaves 33 dead
Cabinet expansion, PTI Islamabad March, Bilawal-Nawaz meeting, Ring Road scam
Cabinet expansion, PTI Islamabad March, Bilawal-Nawaz meeting, Ring Road scam
Pakistan army major martyred in Awaran checkpost attack
Pakistan army major martyred in Awaran checkpost attack
Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF
Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.