Massive fire at Nowshera terminal destroys 20 tankers

Over 20 oil tankers were destroyed when a massive fire erupted at Nowshera oil tankers terminal on Saturday, SAMAA TV reported.

The terminal is located near Taro where more than 150 tankers were parked when the fire broke out Saturday afternoon, SAMAA TV’s Fazal Nabi said.

The fire workers and rescuers were still trying to extinguish the blaze five hours after the fire was reported.

Fire engines from Charsada and Peshawar have also been called in, rescues officials said.

Mobile phone footage showed huge flames and smoke plume rising in the air from the terminal as some people ran away from the spot.