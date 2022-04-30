Saturday, April 30, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  28
Massive fire at Nowshera terminal destroys 20 tankers

Fire engines from Charsada, Peshawar called in

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Over 20 oil tankers were destroyed when a massive fire erupted at Nowshera oil tankers terminal on Saturday, SAMAA TV reported.

The terminal is located near Taro where more than 150 tankers were parked when the fire broke out Saturday afternoon, SAMAA TV’s Fazal Nabi said.

The fire workers and rescuers were still trying to extinguish the blaze five hours after the fire was reported.

Fire engines from Charsada and Peshawar have also been called in, rescues officials said.

Mobile phone footage showed huge flames and smoke plume rising in the  air from the terminal as some people ran away from the spot.

