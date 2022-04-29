Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, Qasim Suri, Article 6 reference, UNSC condemnation

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, April 29, 2022.

Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti were hackled by what appears to be Pakistani pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Medina on Thursday to start his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

A video which has gone viral shows a group of PTI supporters who encircled the federal ministers as they were being escorted inside the mosque. Protesters used profanities against the ministers for ousting Imran Khan and its government through a no-confidence motion.

Qasuri Suri attack

Following the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident earlier in the day, former deputy speaker and PTI leader from Balochistan Qasim Suri was attacked by what appears to be supports of Jamhoori Wattan Party leaders Shahzain Bugti.

Scuffle broke when Suri was at a local restaurant located in Islamabad’s Kohsar area with his companions for Sehri.

Suri claimed that he was sitting at the restaurant when some people attacked him. During the scuffle, former deputy speaker also received injury.

UNSC condemns ‘cowardly’ KU attack

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in the Karachi University, Pakistan, on 26 April 2022,” reads a statement issued by United Nations Security Council President Barbara Woodward.

While expressing ‘deepest sympathy’ with the victims of the attack, the statement reads, “The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

UNSC also urged the need to bring “perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”

Article 6 reference against Imran Khan, President Alvi

The federal government has decided to file a reference against the former prime minister, Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi and other members of the former government under Article 6 of the constitution, SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

“The government representatives are consulting to file a treason case against high-profile government officials for violating the Constitution,” SAMAA TV’s Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif reported.

In case you missed it

Will children get crisp banknotes this Eid?

With Eidul Fitr less than a week away, children are counting down the hours until they will be able to enjoy the festival with their new clothes, new shoes and loads of sweets.

What they are also secretly waiting for is to accumulate lots of crisp banknotes, given out by their elders as ‘Eidi’ which they will later use to buy goodies.

While parents mostly worry about completing the clothing and accessory wishlist of their children, they also worry about securing bundles of new notes to distribute amongst their children and others. The problem then is, where to secure these crisp new notes?

Read the full story here