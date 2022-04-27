Maryam Nawaz withdraws application for return of her passport

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has withdrawn her application for the return of her.

Maryam had submitted an appeal in the Lahore High Court that she wished to perform Umrah and visit London to tend to her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has built a politically motivated case against her on fake allegations, her counsel maintained in the application.

Maryam had to submit her passport to the LHC to secure bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

At a hearing on Monday, the two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard Maryam’s plea.

During the proceeding, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Parvez told the court that she wanted to withdraw the petition. Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition

The counsel said her Umrah ticket was booked for tomorrow, and it doesn’t seem possible for the court to give a verdict on the application.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is Maryam’s uncle, is also going to Saudi Arabia on his maiden foreign trip since assuming the office of the prime minister.

Earlier, the bench was dissolved three times on the application of Maryam Nawaz’s passport.

First Justice Shahbaz Rizvi recused himself from the hearing, then it was Justice Farooq Haider followed by Justice Asjad Javed Gharal who refused to hear the case.