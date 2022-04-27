Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Maryam Nawaz withdraws application for return of her passport

She wanted to go for Umrah, visit Nawaz in London

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has withdrawn her application for the return of her.

Maryam had submitted an appeal in the Lahore High Court that she wished to perform Umrah and visit London to tend to her ailing father Nawaz Sharif. 

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has built a politically motivated case against her on fake allegations, her counsel maintained in the application. 

Maryam had to submit her passport to the LHC to secure bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

At a hearing on Monday, the two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard Maryam’s plea.

During the proceeding, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Parvez told the court that she wanted to withdraw the petition. Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition

The counsel said her Umrah ticket was booked for tomorrow, and it doesn’t seem possible for the court to give a verdict on the application.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is Maryam’s uncle, is also going to Saudi Arabia on his maiden foreign trip since assuming the office of the prime minister.

Earlier, the bench was dissolved three times on the application of Maryam Nawaz’s passport.

First Justice Shahbaz Rizvi recused himself from the hearing, then it was Justice Farooq Haider followed by Justice Asjad Javed Gharal who refused to hear the case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz passport
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maryam Nawaz withdraws passport return plea from LHC
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go 'wherever she wants'
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go ‘wherever she wants’
Defeat 'foreign-backed agenda', Imran reacts to Karachi attack
Defeat ‘foreign-backed agenda’, Imran reacts to Karachi attack
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
LHC orders governor to administer Hamza Shahbaz's oath by tomorrow
LHC orders governor to administer Hamza Shahbaz’s oath by tomorrow
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy
China condemns Karachi attack, demands crack down against terrorist organizations
China condemns Karachi attack, demands crack down against terrorist organizations
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.