Maryam Nawaz files application for passport’s return

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court will hear a petition Thursday filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her passport’s return.

In her appeal, she pleaded that she wishes to perform Umrah and visit London to tend to her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has built a politically motivated case against her on fake allegations, her counsel maintained in the application.

Nawaz submitted her passport in the LHC to secure a bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The court approved her bail and ordered her to submit the passport with the court.