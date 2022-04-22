Friday, April 22, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  20
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Maryam Nawaz files application for passport’s return

She wants to fly abroad

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court will hear a petition Thursday filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her passport’s return. 

In her appeal, she pleaded that she wishes to perform Umrah and visit London to tend to her ailing father Nawaz Sharif. 

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has built a politically motivated case against her on fake allegations, her counsel maintained in the application. 

Nawaz submitted her passport in the LHC to secure a bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The court approved her bail and ordered her to submit the passport with the court. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh CM admits failure, promises probe into Dadu fire incident
Sindh CM admits failure, promises probe into Dadu fire incident
Imran asks supporters to be ready for marching on Islamabad
Imran asks supporters to be ready for marching on Islamabad
Govt questions how Imran paid Rs30 million to retain gifts
Govt questions how Imran paid Rs30 million to retain gifts
Documents: Imran Khan spent Rs800,000 per day on helicopter
Documents: Imran Khan spent Rs800,000 per day on helicopter
Rawalpindi Ring Road served as cover for fake plots scam
Rawalpindi Ring Road served as cover for fake plots scam
PTI Lahore rally, Fawad Chaudhry's revelation, university bans smartphones
PTI Lahore rally, Fawad Chaudhry’s revelation, university bans smartphones
Maryam Nawaz files application for passport's return
Maryam Nawaz files application for passport’s return
Ilhan Omar-led US delegation visits Azad Kashmir
Ilhan Omar-led US delegation visits Azad Kashmir
PM orders foolproof security for Imran Khan at Lahore rally
PM orders foolproof security for Imran Khan at Lahore rally
PM withdraws Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs
PM withdraws Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.