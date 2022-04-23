Maryam Nawaz discusses political developments with TikTokers

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday met with a delegation of TikTokers over iftar dinner at the Sharif Family’s residence Jati Umrah. The social media influencers promote the party narrative on the video-sharing app.

The PML-N leader had a brief discussion on the political situation in the country, SAMAA TV reported Saturday. However, the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed but the influencers were given official acknowledgment by the ruling party.

TikTokers, on the other hand, have expressed their trust in PML-N and said this is the only political party that works in the public interest.

Maryam Nawaz promised TikTokers that the former prime minister would be held accountable in the foreign funding case and said the party won’t hesitate from any sacrifice to protect democracy. “We will fight until the democracy wins,” she added.

In her tweet after meeting TikTokers, Maryam Nawaz also promised to invite Instagram influencers soon.

The increased adoption of social media in Pakistan has altered the media strategy for election campaigns. As smartphones become commonplace the uptake of social media has become unavoidable.

The political parties in Pakistan have been developing their strong presence on social media to build their narrative which is currently being dominated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for several years.

Applications like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp have turned out to be a key factor in the creation and dissemination of political content.

The recent meeting between the PML-N leader and TikTokers was followed by Imran Khan’s Twitter Spaces, a live audio conversation feature, on Thursday that took the internet by storm. The session is being reported that it has set a new record for hosting nearly half a million active listeners.

Imran Khan, during his tenure, had also conducted several meetings with social media influencers.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.