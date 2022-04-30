Saturday, April 30, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  28
Maryam calls Imran Khan “biggest fitna” of Pakistan

'PTI leaders deserve no clemency'

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called former Prime Minister Imran Khan "the biggest fitna of Pakistan" which should be crushed.

She was addressing the media after attending the oath taking ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"Imran Khan is the name of the biggest fitna of Pakistan and the sooner this fitna is crushed and sent to its orginal place, the more Pakistan will benefit from it," she said.

Calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allied parties in the past government "jokers," she said they threw the courts' orders in the air three times.

"They are acting like children..even children don't do this," said Maryam.

PTI's strategy is to not let anyone else come in the power if they can't be in the power, she added.

"I don't expect these jokers to uphold the constitution," she added.

She said that the people of Punjab have got their rights with the election of the new chief minister.

"This is not about PML-N or Hamza Shahabz. This was the right of the people of Punjab."

Maryam said if the PTI commits any further transgression, its leaders should be arrested and thrown behind bars as the don't deserve any clemency.

