Marriyum: Govt to review NAP, end diesel hoarding

The federal cabinet has decided to act against the hoarding of diesel and has set May 7 deadline to end power load-shedding in the country, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters on Wednesday.

At a news conference after the cabinet meeting, Aurangzeb also said that the prime minister had instructed the federal interior ministry to review National Action Plan (NAP) and provide a new plan to the provinces through the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Necta).

She said that authorities had launched an investigation into the Karachi University suicide bombing on Tuesday and the government would provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals.

The information minister ruled out the possibility of early general elections, something being demanded by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The elections will be held at the designated time, she said, adding that Imran Khan is afraid of Shehbaz Sharif becoming more popular.

“After the government installs 18,000 megawatts power generation plants, no one would remember Khan’s face,” she said.

Aurangzeb also claimed that the people were “blacking out” Imran Khan from Pakistani politics.

She criticized the former prime minister for his foreign conspiracy narrative and said that Imran Khan waved a ‘conspiracy paper’ before the crowd because his performance page was blank.

Aurangzeb said that when the new government took over at least 27 power plants were non-operational but now the government has set May 7 deadline to end electricity load-shedding.

To a question, the minister said that Ishaq Dar, former finance minister, had every right to return to Pakistan and no one could stop him.

Aurangzeb also confirmed that Asim Ahmad had been appointed FBR chairman.