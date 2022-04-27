Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Marriyum: Govt to review NAP, end diesel hoarding

Election to be held on time

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The federal cabinet has decided to act against the hoarding of diesel and has set May 7 deadline to end power load-shedding in the country, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters on Wednesday.

At a news conference after the cabinet meeting, Aurangzeb also said that the prime minister had instructed the federal interior ministry to review National Action Plan (NAP) and provide a new plan to the provinces through the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Necta).

She said that authorities had launched an investigation into the Karachi University suicide bombing on Tuesday and the government would provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals.

The information minister ruled out the possibility of early general elections, something being demanded by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The elections will be held at the designated time, she said, adding that Imran Khan is afraid of Shehbaz Sharif becoming more popular.

“After the government installs 18,000 megawatts power generation plants, no one would remember Khan’s face,” she said.

Aurangzeb also claimed that the people were “blacking out” Imran Khan from Pakistani politics.

She criticized the former prime minister for his foreign conspiracy narrative and said that Imran Khan waved a ‘conspiracy paper’ before the crowd because his performance page was blank.

Aurangzeb said that when the new government took over at least 27 power plants were non-operational but now the government has set May 7 deadline to end electricity load-shedding.

To a question, the minister said that Ishaq Dar, former finance minister, had every right to return to Pakistan and no one could stop him.

Aurangzeb also confirmed that Asim Ahmad had been appointed FBR chairman.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bashra Bibi files for divorce from Imran Khan
Bashra Bibi files for divorce from Imran Khan
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go 'wherever she wants'
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go ‘wherever she wants’
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
Defeat 'foreign-backed agenda', Imran reacts to Karachi attack
Defeat ‘foreign-backed agenda’, Imran reacts to Karachi attack
KU suicide blast: Home of female bomber raided in Balochistan
KU suicide blast: Home of female bomber raided in Balochistan
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
China condemns Karachi attack, demands crack down against terrorist organizations
China condemns Karachi attack, demands crack down against terrorist organizations
LHC orders governor to administer Hamza Shahbaz's oath by tomorrow
LHC orders governor to administer Hamza Shahbaz’s oath by tomorrow
When does Eid-ul-Fitr fall this year in Pakistan?
When does Eid-ul-Fitr fall this year in Pakistan?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.